The Late 5: Senate northern caucus sacks chairman, Billy Graham dies at 99, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

The Northern Senators caucus has sacked its Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu following allegations of misappropriating N70m belonging to the group.

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu who presided over Wednesday’s plenary announced Senator Aliyu Wamakko as the new chairman.

While speaking to newsmen, Senator Shehu Sani said the money was passed down to the caucus by the 7th Assembly.

The Presidency on Wednesday said the Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State has finally been granted approval by the National Universities Commission.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice-President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists.

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has said the Federal Government should publish the list of all stolen properties recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement on Wednesday, he also asked the government to publish names of property owners before they are sold.

Yobe government has said 48 of the 94 students of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, who were declared missing after Monday’s Boko Haram attack, have returned.

A teacher said a headcount was taken after the attack.

“After the roll call, 610 out the total number of 704 students have returned. We are still searching for the remaining 94 students,” he was quoted to have said.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will file a fresh charge against Chimaronke Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State.

Nnamani is facing trial over an alleged N5.3 billion fraud.

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos had dismissed the charges against him.

Nnamani, his former aide, Sunday Anyaogu, and six companies were first arraigned in 2007 for allegedly conspiring to divert about N5.3 billion from the coffers of Enugu state.

And now, stories from around the world…

Most widely heard Evangelist in the world, Billy Graham has died at the age of 99.

Mark DeMoss, his spokesman, confirmed that Graham died Wednesday morning at his home in Montreat, North Carolina.

His message and service to US presidents from Dwight Eisenhower to George W. Bush earned him the nickname “America’s Pastor”.

In 1995, his Evangelistic Association designated his son William Franklin Graham III as the ministry’s leader.

A week after surviving a massacre that killed 17 people, grieving students confronted Florida lawmakers Wednesday to demand a ban on assault weapons.

As they took up their fight in Tallahassee, students from Palm Beach to Washington walked out in solidarity — disgusted by yet another school massacre with no change in gun laws.

President Donald Trump after being criticized for his response to Russia’s election meddling, challenged Attorney General Jeff Sessions to launch an investigation into the Obama administration for failing to do enough to stop the 2016 election foreign interference.

The tweet is the latest in a series where Trump faults former President Barack Obama for not doing enough to stop Russian meddling, but the first time Trump has suggested that Sessions — the man he picked to lead the Justice Department but has maintained a grudge against for the better part of a year — wasn’t doing enough.

A US man who fell to his death while searching for buried treasure in the Rocky mountains has reportedly become the fourth person to die on the hunt.

Jeff Murphy, 53, had driven his car to Yellowstone National Park from his home in Illinois to seek the buried $2m (£1.4) treasure chest.

He had been looking for the stash of gold and jewels allegedly hidden by a wealthy 86-year-old art dealer.

US Vice-President Mike Pence was due to meet North Korean officials at the Winter Olympics last week, US officials have said, but the North Koreans pulled out at the last moment.

Mr Pence was in South Korea for the opening of the Winter Olympics.

A spokesman said he was scheduled to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, among others.