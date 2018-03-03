The Late 5: Two officials jailed for ‘rough tackles’ on Burundi president, UNIMAID lecturers to return to Chad Basin, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

The United Nations on Saturday said humanitarian works have been suspended in a remote town in northeast Nigeria after a Boko Haram attack killed three aid workers.

The attack happened in Rann, near the border with Cameroon, where nearly 80,000 people depend on emergency food aid and medical care.

A UN spokeswoman in Abuja, Samantha Newport, told AFP: “Operations in Rann were temporarily suspended for one week from yesterday morning (Friday).

“Yesterday, we evacuated 52 aid workers and the three deceased, in addition to 300 kilos (661 lbs) of medical supplies that were going to go bad.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday attended the wedding Fatiha of Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje’s daughter, Hajiya Fatima and Idris Ajimobi, son of Abiola Ajimobi in Kano State.

The wedding took place around 12:30 pm at the Kano Central Mosque, with 22 governors in attendance.

Also in attendence were the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Senior Special Assistant to President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

At least five people have been killed and many injured in fresh attacks on Fulani communities in Sardauna local government area of Taraba state.

Spokesman of the police in the state, David Misal confirmed the clash.

crisis erupted in Nyiwa and Yerimaru areas on Thursday as a result of a misunderstanding between a farmer and a herder.

He said units of mobile policemen and soldiers from the 20 battalion in Serti have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) says the lecturers who recently regained freedom from the captivity of Boko Haram will return to oil exploration activities in the Chad basin.

The lecturers are Solomon Yusuf, Yusuf Ibrahim and Haruna Dashe.

In a statement, Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC spokesman, said the university pledged its readiness when a UNIMAID delegation visited Maikanti Baru, Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, on Friday.

A former Vice President and Wazirin Adamawa Atiku Abubakar has said that he will formally declare his 2019 Presidential ambition under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform in two week in Abuja.

He stated this Saturday in Abuja at the formal launch of the Street to Street Support Initiative (SSSI) for Atiku 2019 and the inauguration of national, zonal and states officers of the organisation led by National President and Head of Administration Wabara Emeka Gerald.

He was represented at the event by the National Chairman of Atiku Cares Foundation and Director Youth of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation (AACO) Aliyu Bin Abbas.

And now, stories from around world…

Two Burundi officials have reportedly been imprisoned after President Pierre Nkurunziza was tackled hard during a football match.

Nkurunziza played in the game organised between his personal football team, Haleluya FC and a team from Kiremba, a city in southern Burundi.

Cyriaque Nkezabahizi, administrator of the Kirema team, and Michel Mutama, his deputy, were said to have recruited some Congolese refugees to join the team.

The Congolese refugees, unaware they were playing against Nkurunziza, reportedly “attacked each time he had the ball and made him fall several times”.

A deadly storm that hammered the Northeast with relentless rain, snow and powerful winds moved out to sea Saturday — but its effects will linger for days.

The nor’easter killed at least five people, caused massive flooding and knocked out power for more than 1 million customers from the mid-Atlantic to New England.

Those affected by power outages will not get relief immediately.

At least eight people were killed and more than 80 injured in two attacks in Burkina Faso’s capital, one of them targeting the French embassy, security officials said.

Those killed were all security personnel, Security Minister Clement Sawadogo said during a Friday news conference in Ouagadougou.

The injured were being treated at local civilian and military hospitals, he said, adding that dozens were in “quite serious conditions” and three were “considered very serious.”

At least 36 pro-Syrian government troops have been killed by a Turkish air strike in the region of Afrin, a monitoring group says.

The strike targeted a camp at Kafr Jina in the northern Syrian region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

The pro-government troops entered Afrin two weeks ago to back Kurdish forces.

They are fighting a Turkish military offensive that was launched to clear Kurdish groups from Afrin.

A man is reported to have shot himself outside the White House in Washington, the US Secret Service says.

It tweeted that agents were “responding to reports of a person who allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound” outside the north fence.

President Donald Trump is not at the White House, but at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

On 23 February, a car drove into a security barrier outside the building. A 35-year-old woman was detained.