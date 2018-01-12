The Late 5: Yusuf Buhari discharged, Patience Jonathan loses appeal in court, and other top stories

These are the top five stories that drove conversation in Nigeria today.

After a bike accident that saw him bedridden, Yusuf Buhari, son of President Muhammadu Buhari has left the hospital.

Yusuf went under the knife after he was involved in an accident with his bike in Abuja.

The decision of the Federal High Court to forfeit a sum of $5.9m found in Mrs. Patience Jonathan’s Skye Bank account was upheld by the Court of Appeal in Lagos.

The court rejected Mrs. Jonathan’s appeal to overturn the ruling and recover her money.

Benue governor, Samuel Ortom has vowed not to amend the anti open grazing law, despite threat by the Miyeiti Ala leadership asking for the modification of the law.

Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose wants Nigerians to know that he has not withdrawn from the Presidential race, despite the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning its ticket to the North.

Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai is not ready to reverse his decision to sack thousands of workers in his state.

The Nigeria Labour Congress had embarked on protests, but the governor has said his government’s position will not change.

And top 5 stories that drove conversation around the world…

President Donald Trump on Friday denied describing certain nations as “shithole countries” during a meeting in which he rejected a bipartisan deal on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Friday that US President Donald Trump had “got the message” from Londoners after canceling his visit to the city.

Former Manchester United and England full-back Phil Neville is a contender to take over as England women’s boss.

Ambassador to Panama John Feeley, a career diplomat and former Marine Corps helicopter pilot, has resigned, telling the State Department he no longer feels able to serve President Donald Trump.

A lawyer for President Donald Trump arranged a payment of $130,000 to a former adult film star in October 2016, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal citing sources familiar with the matter.