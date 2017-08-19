[The Sexuality Blog] Lebanon just joined Jordan in repealing their ‘Marry The Rapist’ law.

It seems the world really is upside down in 2017. The last place you’d expect to see Nazis, is in the United States, but they seem to be crawling out of the woodwork, automatic rifles in hand. While that is happening, true progress towards feminism and equality between the sexes is happening in the Middle East.

We reported a few weeks ago that after years of protesting, Jordan finally repealed its controversial law that allows rapists escape jail time, provided they marry their victim. It was a huge win for feminists in the Middle East who have to fight for even the most fundamental rights. But it seems this wave is spreading because Lebanon (which used to be the most liberal of middle eastern countries after Iran and before Hezbollah) just repealed their version of the “Marry The Rapist law”.

Lebanon repeals a law stating that rapists can avoid jail time if they marry their victims. ICYMI: pic.twitter.com/BSc4RK04Wp — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 16, 2017

Is this the start of a new era for women’s rights in the Middle East? We certainly hope so. But until all women in the Middle East have the full range of choice over their lives, we will celebrate these victories as evidence that the war is being fought and won.