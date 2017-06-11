[The Legislative Blog]: We’d like to see Dino Melaye come to terms with his troubles

Just so all of this can be easy on him and the rest of us.

It’s okay to try to come across as unfazed by it all but Senator Dino Melaye reeks of low self-esteem and desperation at this point.

It hasn’t been two months since he was at the heart of a major certificate scandal that had him running from pillar to post to rent an academic gown and purchase a certificate.

Before he could successfully round off celebrations of his pseudo-vindication, online news medium and a perpetual thorn in the Senator’s flesh, Sahara Reporters published another nightmare. An audio tape where we heard the Senator settling a bribery deal with a Tribunal Judge, Justice Akoh Ikpeme. This was certainly the straw that would break Dino’s back, we assumed; but because the man can never be unsettled about anything in this world, he came back with a zinger – awada keri keri (translates if you like as “comedy unlimited”). He also later tried to blame it on Satan and this comes as no surprise considering he spends his Sundays firing darts at the prowling dude.

Because we completely have audio tapes to thank, we had the luxury of listening to another one where the Senator allegedly framed the Kogi state Chief of Staff in the assassination attempt on his life. From the conversation, we learned the Senator also paid the police to fabricate false evidence.

[Read about it here: Dino Melaye caught on tape revealing how he made up his alleged assassination attempt]

Let’s assume Sahara Reporters has been cooking up lies against Senator Dino Melaye. Does the news site have a hand in the recall his constituents are currently seeking too? Of course not. So the Senator finds the nearest enemy, his state governor Yahaya Bello and heaps all the accusations on him.

Over a week ago, the news report read in part, “Carrying banners with various inscriptions and singing anti-Dino songs, the constituents said they were tired of the ‘continuous embarrassment’ Melaye was causing them; also that he was not performing.”

*we remember thinking why it took those constituents so long

But then it seemed like another political joke until this happened:

We hear constituents trooped out in hundreds to seal the end of the era of Senator Dino “Menace” Melaye in the National Assembly. But look who won’t succumb, look who won’t admit he has failed, look who’s acting like he can simply wish all of this away. Look how he twists the narrative:

1.Yahaya Bello: on recall of Dino Melaye,he is shooting the Moon and boxing the air. Spending over one billion naira tax payers money on an — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) June 10, 2017

2)unproductive venture when salaries and pensions have not been paid is wicked. I will continue to defend the poor and defenseless — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) June 10, 2017

3)masses of kogi state. If I die I die. We must rescue the state. – Sen Dino Melaye — Senator Dino Melaye (@dino_melaye) June 10, 2017

How can he even rudely force himself on the “poor, defenceless masses” of Kogi state?