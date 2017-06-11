EFCC arrests, detains Niger PDP chairman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has arrested and detained Niger State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Tanko Beji.

Beji was reportedly invited to the Abuja office of the EFCC on Thursday, where he was detained after undergoing interrogation.

It was learnt that the PDP chairman would be arraigned alongside a former Niger State governor, Babangida Aliyu, and his former chief of staff, Umar Mohammed Nasko, on Monday

Aliyu is on trial for alleged N1.4bn fraud and has been in EFCC custody.