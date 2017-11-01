LFDW17 in pictures through the lens of TECNO Mobile

The 4-day Lagos Fashion and Design Week (LFDW) event which aims at driving the Nigerian and ultimately, the African fashion industry by bringing together top guns in the fashion industry worldwide to view current collections of African designers, came to an exciting end on Saturday 28th October, and we’re in a nostalgic mood.

From Coscharis group kicking things off by providing luxury cars from its fleet which conveyed some celebrities to the event, to TECNO Mobile showcasing one of the most breath-taking smartphones yet from its Phantom series, this year’s edition of the LFDW definitely went down as the best thus far.

The TECNO Mobile team which were on ground, proudly flaunted their new TECNO Phantom 8 and it got a lot of people talking about the flawlessness of the device’s 20MP selfie and 12/13 MP rear camera quality.

The device did not disappoint as several mouth-watering and captivating images where captured at the LFDW’17 through its lenses.

See pictures captured through the lens of the new TECNO Phantom 8 below.