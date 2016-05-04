6 shades of Temmie Ovwasa… the YBNL princess on a mission (PHOTOS)

Just as promised, the veil has been removed and now we can literally see the face of the newest member and first lady of one of the biggest record labels in the country – YBNL.

Her name is Temmie Ovwasa, a student of Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH). Her music is a blend of Afro-pop, soft-rock and Soul.

Here is her debut single also released today titled – Jabole.

YNaija is giving you 6 shades of the talented Temmie.

I am an Afro-centric rock-star

2. I am a girl, but who says I can’t compete

3. I am a queen-in-waiting

4. Music is my cross and I’m not bothered about what they say

5. I’m demure and introspective

6. But I also know how to have some fun