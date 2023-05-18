LP Factional Chairman Lamidi Apapa Denies Receiving N500 Million to Sabotage Presidential Election Case

Mr. Lamidi Apapa, the factional National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), has refuted allegations of receiving N500 million to sabotage the party’s case before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC). During the tribunal hearing in Abuja on Wednesday, Apapa stated that he had not been influenced by any individual or group and had no intention of working against the party.

Apapa, an elder statesman, revealed that he narrowly escaped being attacked at the PEPC and requested the party’s presidential candidate, Dr. Peter Obi, to intervene. He emphasized that for the leadership dispute to be resolved, Obi must maintain neutrality and objectivity in managing the issue.

Apapa criticized the events that took place at the PEPC in Obi’s presence, deeming them shameful and a test of Obi’s leadership qualities. He argued that if Obi had followed the order of the FCT High Court, the leadership conflict would have been resolved. The FCT High Court had issued an order instructing Julius Abure and three others to cease posing as national officers of the party due to their indictments for fraud and perjury.

Tracing the roots of the crisis, Apapa stated that after the court order was served, he was unanimously chosen to lead the party in an acting capacity. He asserted that Obi was mistaken in obeying Abure despite the court’s order, especially as a presidential candidate seeking justice from the same court.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mike Auta, Deputy National Chairman of the party in the North, National Publicity Secretary Olufemi Arabambi, and Acting Women Leader Rukkayat Salihu were present at the briefing. Auta refuted claims that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was behind the crisis, dismissing the accusation as baseless and unfounded. He also confirmed that the Apapa-led faction had no plans to withdraw the petition from the PEPC.

Auta extended apologies to Nigerians and assured them that despite the current leadership situation, which they aim to resolve soon, the party received nearly six million votes in the presidential election. He pledged that the disagreement would be settled amicably.

When asked if he would attend Friday’s hearing despite the events in court on Wednesday, Apapa confirmed his attendance but anticipated security restrictions that might prevent his entrance.