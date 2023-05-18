LP Factional Chairman Lamidi Apapa Denies Receiving N500 Million to Sabotage Presidential Election Case

Mr. Lamidi Apapa, the factional National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), has refuted allegations of receiving N500 million to sabotage the party’s case before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC). During the tribunal hearing in Abuja on Wednesday, Apapa stated that he had not been influenced by any individual or group and had no intention of working against the party.

Apapa, an elder statesman, revealed that he narrowly escaped being attacked at the PEPC and requested the party’s presidential candidate, Dr. Peter Obi, to intervene. He emphasized that for the leadership dispute to be resolved, Obi must maintain neutrality and objectivity in managing the issue.

Read also: Labour Party Drama: ‘Acting’ Chairman, Lamidi Apapa Embarrassed At Presidential Tribunal Venue

Apapa criticized the events that took place at the PEPC in Obi’s presence, deeming them shameful and a test of Obi’s leadership qualities. He argued that if Obi had followed the order of the FCT High Court, the leadership conflict would have been resolved. The FCT High Court had issued an order instructing Julius Abure and three others to cease posing as national officers of the party due to their indictments for fraud and perjury.

Tracing the roots of the crisis, Apapa stated that after the court order was served, he was unanimously chosen to lead the party in an acting capacity. He asserted that Obi was mistaken in obeying Abure despite the court’s order, especially as a presidential candidate seeking justice from the same court.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mike Auta, Deputy National Chairman of the party in the North, National Publicity Secretary Olufemi Arabambi, and Acting Women Leader Rukkayat Salihu were present at the briefing. Auta refuted claims that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was behind the crisis, dismissing the accusation as baseless and unfounded. He also confirmed that the Apapa-led faction had no plans to withdraw the petition from the PEPC.

Auta extended apologies to Nigerians and assured them that despite the current leadership situation, which they aim to resolve soon, the party received nearly six million votes in the presidential election. He pledged that the disagreement would be settled amicably.

When asked if he would attend Friday’s hearing despite the events in court on Wednesday, Apapa confirmed his attendance but anticipated security restrictions that might prevent his entrance.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 18, 2023

EFCC Probes Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle for Alleged N70bn Fraud

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, is currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged ...

YNaija May 17, 2023

Presidential Tribunal Adjourns Peter Obi’s Pre-Hearing Against Tinubu To May 19

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja witnessed a tense atmosphere on Wednesday as it adjourned proceedings to Friday, May ...

YNaija May 17, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Calls President-elect Bola Tinubu, Vows to Bolster US-Nigeria Relations

In a bid to bolster the longstanding relationship between the United States and Nigeria, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ...

YNaija May 16, 2023

No Stolen Funds or Scandals – Garba Shehu Affirms President Buhari’s Clean Slate

In a recent interview, Garba Shehu, the spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari, vehemently stated that the Nigerian leader is untainted ...

YNaija May 16, 2023

Tinubu Set to Unveil Book on Kaduna Governor Titled ‘Putting The People First: The El-Rufai Years’

Prominent figures, including the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Chairman of Dangote Group Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and former ...

Joshua Ononose May 13, 2023

Overcoming Inflation’s Assault on Delayed Gratification

Inflation is the nemesis of delayed gratification. It’s a phrase that holds true in many contexts, but perhaps nowhere is ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail