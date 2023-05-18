Twitter User Exposes How Attendees of Hilda Baci’s Cook-A-Thon Ransacked and Stole Everything in the Building

Longe Segun, a Twitter user, recently revealed a shocking incident that unfolded after chef Hilda Baci’s extraordinary cook-a-thon came to an end. Segun took to Twitter to share the distressing news, shedding light on the unfortunate aftermath that transpired within the structure where the event was held. As an employee of the company responsible for constructing the venue, Segun’s firsthand account painted a vivid picture of the disheartening situation.

Hilda Baci embarked on a remarkable culinary journey on Thursday, May 11, captivating audiences with her ambitious four-day ‘cook-a-thon’ in the picturesque Amore Gardens, nestled in the vibrant city of Lekki, Lagos State. This endeavor was fueled by her determination to break the esteemed Guinness World Record for the longest continuous cooking session—an awe-inspiring feat indeed.

However, the jubilation surrounding the event soon turned into dismay, as Segun disclosed the alarming truth behind the scenes. In the aftermath of the cook-a-thon, attendees surreptitiously ravaged the structure, leaving behind nothing but an empty refrigerator. It was a heartbreaking sight for Segun and his team, as they discovered the extent of the theft upon someone sharing photos of themselves at the venue.

The stolen items painted a grim picture of the incident: pots worth a staggering ₦50,000, delicate ceramics bowls and statues painstakingly imported by Segun’s boss, antique baskets, and even the decorative fake fruits that adorned the interior. The audacity of the thieves was astonishing, as they spared no expense in their quest for ill-gotten gains.

Fortunately, Segun emphasized that his boss displayed remarkable understanding and compassion, refusing to blame any of the workers for the loss of these valuable items. In his own words, he expressed gratitude for his boss’s empathy, stating, “Boss understand the situation of things. If not, our pay would have been zapped. She’s a kind boss.” It is indeed heartening to witness such an understanding employer during a time of distress.

Curiosity arose among Twitter users, with one individual, @Emem_multy, inquiring about the presence of security personnel and how the thieves managed to operate undetected.

Segun swiftly responded, revealing the chaotic circumstances that unfolded during the final days of the cook-a-thon. Exhausted from the demanding event, Segun and his team succumbed to fatigue, allowing themselves some much-needed rest. However, their assumption that the event’s conclusion on a Monday would deter visitors proved false. To their surprise, they awoke to a teeming crowd, overwhelming the premises. To compound their dismay, Segun ventured into the kitchen later that evening, only to discover people casually indulging in alcoholic beverages amidst the remnants of the event.

In times like these, when meticulous planning and tireless efforts culminate in a grand spectacle, it is disheartening to witness the actions of a few individuals tarnishing the collective spirit. Nevertheless, Segun’s account serves as a testament to resilience and understanding, highlighting the strength of character displayed by his boss amid the unfortunate loss.

How can we protect the fruits of our labor from those who seek to exploit our moments of vulnerability?

In the face of adversity, we must remain steadfast, ensuring that our dedication and passion for the arts and entertainment industry prevail over the actions of a few misguided individuals. Let us not allow such incidents to overshadow the remarkable achievements and indomitable spirit that have defined our vibrant community in the last couple of days.