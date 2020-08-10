Will justice prevail over the Ibrahim Magu probe when the results are out?

Ibrahim Magu

With the ongoing probe on Ibrahim Magu, the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerians shared their satisfaction on how Magu is being investigated for the things he has explicitly fought against, which is fraud. Magu is being investigated for financial mismanagement in the EFCC, and the investigation sparked conversation on social media as many debated that Magu had been fooling Nigerians all along, branding him a zealot preacher that didn’t practice what he preached.

In a recent update, the Ayo Salami-led panel probing the allegations of corruption against Magu has shared that the result of their investigation, indicating that it would reach the president sometime next week after the president had given the panel a deadline. This update excited Nigerians on social media, with many rehashing all the events that erupted following his suspension, the probe, and even his own self-defense tactics where he embarked on a hunger strike.

One key event from the investigation that has sparked a conversation on Twitter is the ‘mistakenly transferred’ N573 million into the church account of Emmanuel Omale, founder of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministries in 2016. Last Thursday, the bank CEO, Adam Nuru was invited by the panel following the alleged report he laundered money for Magu and used the proceeds of the said N573 million to purchase property for the suspended EFCC chairman in Dubai.

It is quite interesting to note that it took the bank a good four years to discover this mistake even as they said it was Salami’s investigation that has made the realization possible. This update riled up Nigerians who debated that corrupt politicians and their accomplices would say the most asinine things when they have been caught.

Nigerians are no strangers to these ludicrous statements corrupt politicians and their accomplices dish out. In 2018, a clerk with the Nigerian Examination Board, Philomena Chiesche, blamed the disappearance of $100,000 on a snake which she said swallowed the money. After being berated vigorously she recanted her statement and denied ever saying it.

The update on Ibrahim Magu has incited many who are calling for justice to prevail at relative ease. As the panel will be releasing the results of their investigation next week, many suspects that just like a few other politicians, Magu may be getting away with the crimes he is being investigated for even if he is found guilty.

 

 

