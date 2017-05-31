Man City to insert buy-back clause in Iheanacho’s contract

Manchester City are reportedly looking to insert a buy-back clause into Kelechi Iheanacho’s contract as he prepares to sign for West Ham this summer.

Daily Post reports that the Hammers are optimistic of getting the 20-year-old’s signature despite late interest from Leicester City and Everton.

Iheanacho will reportedly cost about £20million and although West Ham are willing to agree on the buy-back clause, they want it to be at least double what they pay for the Nigerian forward.

Iheanacho, who is back training with the Super Eagles however said, “I’m not very aware of that.

“I just keep working with the team and I’m still at Manchester City so I’ll meet up with the boys and kick off the season with Manchester City.

“I’m happy to stay at Manchester City and keep fighting to help them achieve what they want to achieve. Manchester City is a big team and we need to go far as a squad, so we need everybody.”