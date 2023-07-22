Marvel Misogyny is Not a Myth!

Marvel Studios has just dropped the much-anticipated trailer for their upcoming superhero extravaganza, ‘The Marvels.’ Slated for a November release, this all-woman-themed flick features the dynamic trio of Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel.

As excitement builds for this thrilling sequel to the 2019 hit ‘Captain Marvel’ and the TV miniseries ‘Ms. Marvel,’ the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) seems poised to take another leap towards diversity and representation.

Starring the talented Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, alongside the likes of Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L. Jackson, ‘The Marvels’ promises a powerful lineup of superheroes like never before. But as the latest trailer hit the internet, it also brought to light an unsettling issue that has been simmering within the MCU fandom – misogyny.

We recall that following the release of the first trailer there were over 800,000-plus dislikes on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube account. This is a wide margin from the 500,000-plus likes.

But what’s more alarming is the flood of sexist and negative comments that accompanied the trailer. It seems that some Marvel fans, predominantly men, are showing reluctance toward watching a movie centered on female superheroes.

The latest trailer has received comments ranging from mildly dismissive to downright offensive. Some remarked, “Can’t wait to see this on Disney Plus,” while others quipped, “Is this Barbie?” and “Won’t be watching.” Regrettably, there were even abhorrent comments advocating violence against Marvel directors.

Their sexist remarks and distasteful comments are a stark reminder of the ongoing struggle for gender equality in the entertainment industry.

Gendered Review Bombing

It is no secret that the realm of women-led action films often becomes a battleground for a disturbing display of hatred towards women. A glaring example of this occurred in 2019 when men gathered around their screens, fueled by animosity, and flooded Rotten Tomatoes with fake negative reviews for ‘Captain Marvel.’ As the first female-led film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since its inception with ‘Iron Man’ in 2008, ‘Captain Marvel’ faced an onslaught of trolling and vitriol, with its star Brie Larson becoming an undeserving punching bag during the film’s press tour, merely for championing the importance of inclusion.

Review bombing is an alarming trend where certain “fans” purposefully leave negative reviews before a project’s release. This tactic is most commonly deployed against women-centric superhero productions. Marvel Studios, despite its strides in diversity and representation, still has work to do in protecting its talent from xenophobic and misogynistic backlash.

Many of these “fans” express their displeasure when women are centered in progressive narratives. Whether it is a storyline focusing on the struggles of a Muslim teenager from New Jersey or merely the design of Black Widow’s suit, misogynistic comments and reviews disproportionately target women-centric stories that challenge traditional gender roles.

The intensity of the backlash against ‘Captain Marvel’ was so severe that Rotten Tomatoes had to take action, altering its policies by removing the “want to see” percentage feature and disabling comments prior to a film’s release.

However, ‘Captain Marvel’ was not an isolated case. Last summer, ‘Ms. Marvel,’ Disney+’s show introducing Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, also faced a barrage of negative reviews, driven by misogyny and disdain for her Muslim heritage. The show became the lowest-rated MCU show on IMDB due to this targeted hate.

Similarly, Marvel’s other female-led show from the previous year, ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,’ encountered a similar wave of backlash.

The venomous misogyny within fandoms is a reflection of a larger culture of violence against women. Whether the woman is Black or brown, queer or trans, or even dresses in a certain way, she becomes the focal point of hate. This unfortunate phenomenon permeates across various platforms, from literature translations to public access sites like Twitter and film sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes.

Nevertheless, the success of ‘Captain Marvel,’ which grossed over $1 billion globally, and the praise received by ‘Ms. Marvel’ and its charismatic newcomer Iman Vellani, demonstrate that audiences are more than eager to embrace inclusive and diverse narratives. While the MCU may not be in the golden age it enjoyed during the 2010s, ‘The Marvels’ is poised to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year when it hits theaters on November 10.

The poor pre-reviews of a film that is still months away from release are unlikely to dissuade audiences from experiencing a groundbreaking moment in cinematic history. Those driven by their disdain for women in comic book movies may choose to stay away, but the overwhelming majority of fans are eager to witness the triumphant union of these powerful women superheroes.

Marvel Studios’ Role in the Battle

As much as the misogynistic backlash comes from a portion of the fanbase, Marvel Studios has a pivotal role to play in safeguarding its female characters’ integrity.

Many are exhausted by the repeated mistreatment of major female characters in the MCU. Let’s not forget that it took 21 attempts to finally get a female-led film with 2019’s ‘Captain Marvel.’ And while there have always been incredible, bad-ass women in the MCU, they seem to be continually done dirty.

The male characters in the MCU seem to have nine lives, with some like Loki constantly returning from the dead. Meanwhile, the women’s greatest asset appears to be their readiness to make the ultimate sacrifice. Now, don’t get me wrong, sacrifice is indeed a heroic quality. It takes a special kind of person to lay down their life for the greater good. However, it becomes wearisome when this burden seems to fall predominantly on female characters.

Take Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow (played by Scarlett Johansson), for example. In the quest for the Infinity Stones, she ultimately sacrifices herself for the Soul Stone, sparing Hawkeye’s life. Her reasoning is that Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a family who needs him. But what does this narrative choice say about Black Widow’s adoptive sister Yelena (Florence Pugh) or the other close friends who make up her found family?

The polarizing nature of Natasha’s death stems from its aftermath. Over the years, Natasha’s character endured outright sexism, notably in ‘Age of Ultron,’ where she was reduced to her reproductive choices, leading her to call herself a “monster” due to her inability to have children. While her death could have served as a moment of valor in the storytelling, Marvel chose to recycle this motif to motivate male characters.

The list of fallen fierce ladies in the MCU is painfully long, including Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), Ajak (Salma Hayek), Wanda/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and the newest addition, Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Even Goddesses have died to light a fire under their sons, like Thor and Shang-Chi. This trend raises questions about the varying degrees of lip service to female empowerment that Marvel has been criticized for over the years.

Sure, some characters may have potential comebacks or multiverse loopholes, but it’s disheartening to see the recurring theme of women sacrificing themselves for the greater good. For example, The Scarlet Witch. Her potential demise in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is likely linked to sacrificing herself for the greater good, even after being villainized for “breaking the rules” – something male counterparts regularly do.

Even with all these instances, the breaking point with Marvel’s treatment of female heroes’ mortality was reached in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’

Natalie Portman’s return to the MCU was highly anticipated, promising an exciting arc for her character Jane Foster. The trailers showcased Jane as a fully-fledged Lady Thor, wielding Mjölnir and teaming up with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson).

However, enthusiasm quickly turned into irritation upon the realization that the “interesting” thing Marvel gave Jane to do was to battle cancer and face mortality (yes, I know it’s from the comics, but it’s still frustrating). Right from the start, it’s apparent that Jane’s journey will be short-lived. And once again, we witness a female character stepping into the spotlight only to have it extinguished. While male characters have great power and responsibility, women’s paths to heroism seem to lead to an expiration date.

Thor’s decision to force Jane to seek genuine treatment for her illness, leading her to make the ultimate sacrifice, is a testament to her heroism. Her choice to save the day, despite knowing the cost to her own life, is undeniably noble and deserving of a place in Valhalla. However, it’s emotionally unsatisfying due to the recurring pattern of women being bound to this narrative.

The Quest for Genuine Inclusion

As we move forward, Marvel Studios must recognize its role in shaping these narratives. While it’s commendable to see women in heroic roles, it’s equally crucial to provide them with diverse storylines that defy the burden of sacrifice. Women characters in the MCU should have the same opportunities as their male counterparts to explore a full spectrum of emotions, motivations, and experiences.

As ‘The Marvels’ draws closer to its release date, the stakes are high for Marvel Studios. It’s time to rally behind this groundbreaking film that showcases the strength and resilience of female superheroes. Let us celebrate inclusivity, reject misogyny, and stand united as fans of a genre that transcends gender barriers.

The MCU has the power to inspire real change, both on and off the big screen. It’s not just about witnessing epic battles or rooting for our favorite characters. It’s about embracing diversity, challenging stereotypes, and redefining heroism for generations to come.

Together, we can be the heroes that the world truly needs.