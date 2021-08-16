Mastering This Art Called Forex

Like any other art form, forex is an art that requires mastery.

“Master Forex”. I’m almost certain I have never heard these two words put together before. I mean, is this even a thing? One can attain mastery in a thing like…like forex trading? Hold that thought while I tell you a quick story.

Picasso is casually sitting in a park. A woman, recognizing him, walks up to him and begs for a portrait of herself. Picasso is in a good mood so he agrees to. In a few really short minutes, he hands her the portrait.

Completely awed and excited, she asks how much she owes him.

“$5,000, ma’am”, replied Picasso. In wide-eyed shock, the woman asks Picasso how on earth a drawing could cost so much even though it took only a few minutes.

Picasso smiled and responded, “No ma’am, it took me my whole life”.

This story is particularly interesting because it efficiently explains what mastery looks like when it is attained. The way masterpieces are created with relative ease is fascinating. Picasso comes up when you think of the greatest artists of all time and his phrase “it took me my whole life” subtly highlights that there are no hacks or shortcuts to mastery.

So, can everyone get to that level? What’s the process like, from novice to master? What’s the cost of attaining mastery? Does it take the entirety of one’s life? Can one attain mastery in all things, even forex trading?

The whole concept of mastery may seem a little vague and intimidating, but at its core, mastery is a simple process accessible and attainable to all. For anyone to be a master at anything, they need a desire to learn and the ability to focus in deliberate practice.

Case in point, forex trading. In the beginning, the market looks rather intimidating – we don’t understand all the coloured lines we see or why they keep forming. It is important that we don’t give in to feelings of confusion, fear, boredom or impatience, that may arise at this point, or we may halt the mastery process. What to do instead is overcome our hunger for magical shortcuts, decide on our goals and stay the course.

My advice – in actionable steps – for anyone looking to master forex is to commit to continuous learning, stay focused as you practice, and get yourself a good broker.   

OctaFX is an international broker providing traders of all skill levels with an opportunity to earn more. They provide wonderful initiatives that make your journey to forex mastery a much smoother one. They don’t give you a shortcut, they streamline the process and save you avoidable headache. Check out your new broker here.  

So, while you might not yet be the Picasso of forex trading, decide on that goal and stay the course. Decide now, not to quit when things get difficult or confusing. Keep showing up. Keep learning. Keep practicing. Be humble when you fail. Be persistent in getting up again.

Gradually, you would find that you have built your creative intuition and you know the market through and through. You would make trading decisions with a rhythm that comes from within – true, unmatched intuition – like a true artist. A true artist of forex trading.

We can all be masters.

