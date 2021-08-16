BBNaijaShineYourEyes: Maria is to play the role of villain again and here’s what we think

Mondays in the Big Brother Naija House are for the nominations and the Head of House games. While the latter has unfolded with certainty, to the Housemates at least, the former is being used by Biggie to spice the show up a little.



This Monday, Maria won the Head of House challenge. Unfortunately, it doesn’t mean much for her being safe, as everyone enjoys that privilege this week.

Following her conversation with Big Brother in the diary room on the twists that would come with today’s nominations, the following were listed as intrigues for the week:

There will be no nominations for this week. There will be no public voting. There will be no evictions on Sunday.

It goes without saying that this decision will cause some discomfort and drama this week as Maria was instructed to keep the ‘no evictions’ notice a secret until Sunday. Taking it higher, she is required to convince the housemates that she has automatic power to evict two housemates [on Sunday] of her choice on Sunday.



She also has the task to convince them that she would create a ranking system to make her decision easy; come Sunday. The juicy part – should she succeed in fooling everyone, she gets a reward. And if she fails, there will be consequences.

Given how well she played the role of wild card, it’s safe to assume that this secret task will be a success. But in hindsight, given how well she played the role of wild card, it is doubtful that all the housemates will believe her act.

Whether they buy it or not, this is certainly going to be an interesting week and it would be entirely entertaining to see housemates warm up to her. Certainly, some would also completely avoid any altercations with her.



It would definitely be interesting to some of the housemates throw caution to the wind and act no different as though she doesn’t have the power to end their season.