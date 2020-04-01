MasterKraft and Pheelz face off tonight for Battle of the Hitz II

Masterkraft

Last weekend, mega producers Sarz and Shizzi shut down Instagram with their ‘Battle of The Beatz’ show. We’ve discussed at length how groundbreaking it was to see two producers, traditionally behind the scenes take control of their narrative and how amass their cumulative fanbases into a conversation about their massive catalogues and the longevity of their brands. Riding on nostalgia, backstories and a massive bit of rivalry, both producers were able to channel all that momentum into streaming spikes for both their music catalogues. Now Masterkraft and Pheelz are jumping on the wagon.

Masterkraft is the brain behind many Afrobeat mega hits and even owns his own record label Masterkraft Records. One of the pioneers of producers stepping out from behind the scenes to own their own brands and leverage them for success, Masterkraft has a lot to prove. Pheelz is no push over either, he’s worked with all the big names in the industry and paid his dues.

The Masterkraft vs Pheelz live show is happening tonight, and if the Sarz vs Shizzi is anything to go by, we are about to have ourselves a blast. So set up your reminders and get ready for some truly thrilling Instalive drama.

We have our popcorn ready.

