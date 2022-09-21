MC Oluomo denies mandating N500 Tinubu stickers on Lagos tricycles

Chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, has said that he did not tell tricycle drivers to buy Bola Tinubu stickers to support his campaign.

The stickers show his face, as well as that of Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A video shows some riders protesting the order to pay N500 for Tinubu campaign stickers.

In a statement, Oluomo said that he was surprised that the video was being linked to him.

The former head of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) said that propaganda was being spread by people with bad intentions because it was election season.

“I did not know anything about the said sticker, neither did I sanction the sale. I would appreciate additional information as regards the location where the incident happened so that we can conduct thorough investigation.

“We are against anything that would hamper the free flow of business activities or bring hardship upon our people,” he said.

Oluomo emphasized that Tinubu has more than enough people willing to pay for his campaign, and that the money would not come from him or his office.

He told people to be careful because political parties “would be looking for ways, both ethical and unethical, to outsmart themselves.”

The leader of Parks and Garages said that he shouldn’t be included in “political permutations…for cheap popularity.”