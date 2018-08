Publisher of lifestyle magazine, Genevieve, Betty Irabor on Sunday, July 29, 2018, held a launch party for her new book, Dust to Dew.

The launch which held in Victoria Island, Lagos, had media personalities such as Soni Irabor, her husband; Azuka Ogujiuba of Media Room Hub, and others.

Dust to Dew chronicles Irabor’s seven-year battle with depression.

See photos: