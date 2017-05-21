“Temi, My Love” | Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, shows off photo of new lady on Instagram.

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Amidst allegations of assault and battery against his wife, Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry appears to have moved on with his life.

Gentry was accused of battering his wife and actress, Mercy Aigbe and was detained at Kirikiri prison for seven days before his release on Tuesday.

Despite the rumours still flying around concerning the allegations, Gentry has taken to his Instagram account to post a photograph of himself and another lady. Gentry who was docked at a magistrate court in Ikeja Lagos for wife battery added the following to the photo: “Temi My Love”.