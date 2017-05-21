From Chibok to Britain (en route Lagos), it’s been a week of jubilation | See our top 10 photo from last week

Before you tear out last week’s dates from your calendar or close your mind to that chapter for whatever reasons, we have a warning for you: DO NOT!

The past week was full of celebrations; in fact, it may turn out to be the most celebratory week of the year worldwide. France elected its youngest president, Trump and his team spent a whole week getting absolutely nothing right, Pippa Middleton’s exclusive wedding finally happened and it was as expected: extravagant!

But the joy did not stay overseas. Here in Nigeria, one more Chibok girl fled captivity, the newly released 82 school girls reunited with their families and Lagos is 50 with plenty to show for it!

What’s to discard in these memories? We knew you’d agree there’s nothing.

Now here’s a visual representation of everything to remember from last week:

The couple of the year, Pippa Middleton and James Mathews.

A part of the Lagos at 50 jubilations, the annual Eyo festival took place yesterday and it was. as always, a celebration of culture and tradition to always look forward to.

Could this have been the exact moment Donald J Trump decided to leak sensitive intelligence on terrorism gathered by the United States to the Russians? Maybe not, but the United States President met with the Russian Ambassador and Foreign Minister, Sergey Kislyak and Sergey Lavrov last week in the White House and chose to leak sensitive information to them.

TIME Magazine, of course, did not fail to represent with this suggestive cover showing Russian buildings atop Washington’s. Who knew the day would come when Russia will be handed most powerful country without a war?

There’s a brand new Ojodu Berger. And not only that, the Lagos State Governor also commissioned the Jubilee Bridge and new Freedom/Admiralty Way in the Ajah axis of Lagos. #LagosAt50 #LagosIsWorking.

Senator Dino Melaye launched his book, The Antidotes for Corruption, last week and it was all fanfare and photos. If you can look past the irony of him writing such a book and the guest list, then maybe we’ll acknowledge its existence and call him the “Sen-author” from now on.

This photo of Senator Dino Melaye and TBoss got the internet twisted earlier this week. Why was she at his anti-corruption book launch? Wa it just for publicity or did he just invite the whole country for phot ops?

Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Trogneux, the youngest French President and his older first lady at his inauguration ceremony last Sunday.

And finally, the reunion of the 82 Chibok Girls and with their friends and families was a such a joyous thing to behold.