“Mexico will not pay” | Former Mexican President shades Trump’s border wall in viral video [Watch]

The former president of Mexico, Vincent Fox is a savage soul that apparently loves a good Trump bashing, his latest video is crystal clear evidence.

The 74-year-old who served as president of Mexico 2000 to 2006, appeared in a new video in which he slammed President Trump over and over again, in the beginning of the video he quickly drops the core message of the video, “Mexico will not pay”.This is a direct response to the president’s rhetoric that the United States would build a wall and Mexico would fund the building of said wall.

He introduces himself and then addresses Trump as the “President of the electoral college of the United States” and not President of the United States, then goes on to suggest that Trump could use the predicted $25 billion cost for building the wall for the greater good, such as providing clean drinking water to the entire planet or even ending world hunger for one year.

“Be honest Donald, this wall isn’t going to stop anyone who really wants to cross the border,” he says

See full video below;