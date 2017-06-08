Senate summons Fashola over abandoned road project

The Senate on Wednesday asked its committee on works to invite the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola over the abandoned Bodo/Bonny Road linking to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), Rivers State.

The summon followed a motion by George Thompson Sekibo (PDP Rivers East).

The minister will be required to explain why the Federal Government was unable to partner with the NLNG management for urgent completion of the 35km road project.

The project was awarded for N20 billion in 2002 by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration.

The Senate also directed its committee on works to carry out an independent evaluation of the Bodo/Bonny road project and report back within four weeks.