“I am sorry I got caught up in this mess” | Dammy Krane speaks after bail (WATCH)

Singer Dammy Krane has spoken about his arrest for the first time, a day after he was granted bail.

Krane had been arrested after attempting to book a private jet from TapJets with a stolen credit card.

But in a video posted on YouTube, the singer denied any involvement in the crime.

According to him, the promoter who invited him for the show used fraudulent credit cards to book his flight.

[Read Also: DAMMY KRANE RELEASED ON BAIL FROM US JAIL]

“First of all I want to thank God and I want to use this medium to apologise to my family, my team and my fans,” Dammy Krane said.

He added, “You know I was arrested by the Miami PD for fraud. I do not do fraud and I do not partake in such activities its just happens to be that the agent just booked my flight with fraudulent cards. My life is all about my music and that is all I’m about.”

He also apologised to his fans for their support and “undying love”.

“I am sorry I got caught up in this mess. I assure all my fans it will never happen again.

” I want to thank everyone who stood by me in this period. May God continue to bless you and protect you all. Amin.

[Read Also: DAMMY KRANE REARRESTED, TO FACE MORE CHARGES]

“And to my parents, I want to thank you for your undying love. Please keep supporting me. I have more music on the way. I promise I will make you proud. I love you so much. Thank you very much. Hold strong” said Dammy Krane.