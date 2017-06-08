Britain holds snap general elections

The United Kingdom has opened polls less than two months after Prime Minister Theresa May called a general election.

According to CNN, more than 46 million people are eligible to vote.

Polls close at 10 p.m. UK time (5 p.m. ET), with results expected to begin rolling in within an hour or so after voting finishes.

The election was called three years earlier ahead of negotiations with the European Union over Britain’s exit from the bloc.

Before the election, May had a majority of 12 seats, won in 2015 under Conservative Party leader David Cameron, who stepped down after losing the Brexit vote.

She will stay on as Prime Minister if she retains that majority.