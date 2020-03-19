Mikel Obi quits Turkish club over Coronavirus, Lassa fever death toll increases to 161 – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Ekiti confirms first case of Coronavirus

The Government of Ekiti has confirmed the first case of Coronavirus. The patient, a 38-year-old male from the state, tested positive to COVID-19, the state government said in a statement.The patient is suspected to have been infected while driving an American Caucasian, 27, who was visiting Nigeria from Richmond, Virginia, USA in the company of his caregiver, a Nigerian woman aged 31 from Ekiti.

Ogun bans nightclubs, cinemas, large gathering over Coronavirus

To curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state, the Ogun state government has banned large gatherings in places like cinemas, sports arena, restaurants and night clubs for the next 30 days. This was made known in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, Kunle Somorin.

Northern actors threaten to leave AGN if Senator Abbo is removed as patron

Northern actors in the country have threatened to leave the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) if Senator Elisha Abbo is removed as a patron of the group. Recall that the Adamawa-born lawmaker’s enlistment as a patron of the group has led to controversy in the last few days, leading to calls by actresses for his (Abbo) delistment.

Lassa fever death toll increases to 161 amidst Coronavirus

The death toll of Lassa fever cases in Nigeria has increased to 161, just after 5 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the country.

A new data released by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that a total of 3,735 suspected cases with 906 confirmed cases (11 probable) and 161 deaths have so far been reported in 123 local government areas in 27 states. The new figures represents the total cases from the beginning of the year till March 15.

Mikel Obi quits Turkish club over Coronavirus

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, 33, has confirmed his departure from Turkish club Trabzonspor after terminating his contract. On Tuesday, the club announced that Mikel’s contract had been mutually terminated with all his forward-looking receivables forfeited. The termination comes days after Mikel criticised Turkish football authorities for not suspending the Super Lig season despite the spread of the coronavirus across Europe.