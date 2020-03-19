The #YNaijaCover: Click here to find God in the event of a Coronavirus

It has taken 3 weeks, several public shamings, rumours of a feud between the director of the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Minister of health and 5 new infections (that we know of) to force the federal government to institute a travel ban.

Similarly, the Lagos Government has put a temporary ban on all forms of religious gatherings with more than 50 people, hours after the House of Representatives had called on the Federal government to do same.

This is also coming just days after a video by Pastor Enoch Adeboye sparked controversy on social media, over parts of it that said the current times was going to be a proof for God to distinguish those who serve him from those do not. Unless he is rebellious to constituted authority, he might not have to test that theory.

God is everywhere it seems, and churches might finally have to go digital to keep their following.