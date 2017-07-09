My constituents have been engaging in spiritual exercises, Senator Dino Melaye speaks on his recall process

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District, has said his constituent “happy and satisfied” with his representation and he would like to appreciate them for this, notwithstanding the ongoing recall process by INEC.

Melaye said this in an interview with Punch, reiterating that those seeking for his recall are not his constituents.

The senator also insisted that Governor Yahaya Bello is the one orchestrating his recall.

He said his constituents have shown him love nd compassion, as many of them have been engaging in spiritual exercises since the issue started “because they are happy and satisfied with my representation both in and outside the National Assembly.”

When asked why he says the Governor orchestrated the process, he said, “The reason he is doing this is because I have been speaking against his style of governance which is affecting the well-being of the Kogi people especially the innocent workforce in the civil service at the state and local government levels.”

“I have done my best in the last two years. I have the highest numbers of motions and bills today in the history of the National Assembly. I was awarded 2016 Senator of the Year and decorated by the Senate President (Bukola Saraki),” he said when asked why his constituents would want to recall him.