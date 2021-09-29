“My life changed in that split second”, Ezinne Kufre-Ekanem discusses dealing with the after-effects of her husband’s multiple stroke episodes #WithChude

On this week’s episode of #WithChude, CEO of Rosemary’s Soft Furnishing Company and wife to the convener of the only film gospel concert in Nigeria, Mrs. Ezinne Kufre-Ekanem, discusses how her husband miraculously recovered from two stroke attacks amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

Recounting this experience, Mrs. Ezinne Kufre-Ekanem disclosed that the first stroke happened at the beginning of the first two weeks of lockdown. Delving into the details of this event, she revealed that she had told her husband that they needed to make plans on how the two-weeks lockdown will be effectively utilized. Her husband had agreed with her and had stated that he wanted to make use of the restroom first before they began putting plans in place. However, he never got to use the restroom as he slumped a few seconds later.

Mrs. Kufre-Ekanem stated that this incident was surreal for her as one minute she was waiting for her husband to come back from the bathroom, and the next, she was dragging him into the room. After getting him successfully into the bedroom, she tried to get help promptly, but this did not happen as the paramedics did not get to her house until four hours after.

The journey to the hospital was swift, but the experience upon getting there was agonizing. At the hospital, it was discovered that her husband had a blood clot in his brain that had caused an ischemic stroke. The hospital staff commenced her husband’s treatment promptly, but the treatment led to more complications.

According to her, “The medicine they were using to thin the blood in his brain flooded his lungs with water and he went into heart failure.” Amidst recovering from the combined effect of the stroke and heart failure, someone within the hospital caught COVID, and Mr. Kufre had to be discharged. As a result, Mrs. Kufre-Ekanem “set up her home to become a hospital.” In her words, “I became a quack doctor and quack nurse.”

About a month after all of this, her husband was well on the way to complete recovery until another disaster struck. Barely two months after the first incident, her husband had another stroke.

“The second one was more serious and more extensive than the first one. The second one was a hemorrhagic stroke; he was bleeding in his brain. And it was also a bulbar stroke so it shot out the full length of his tongue. For the next six weeks, my husband had his tongue out, he couldn’t eat nor talk, and so we were feeding him through his nose.”

Rather than wallow in despair, Mrs. Ezinne Kufre-Ekanem said to herself, “God, you’ve healed my husband and I am holding on to that testimony”.

She chose to see the second occurrence as the Devil trying to play games. But it didn’t end there. Moments after being readmitted at the hospital, the doctors made another shocking discovery, her husband had caught COVID.

Mrs Ezinne decided to go into intense and consistent prayers to fight for her husband’s life.

“I would park my car in front of that hospital in the morning until it was 6pm, then I would go home and return the next morning, and the morning after that- until one day I got a call saying I should come and pick my husband”, she said.

Today, despite going through two strokes accompanied by a heart failure, her husband is hale and hearty, with his heart showing no traces of ever having a heart failure.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUUHLN1jLGG/

