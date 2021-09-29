Gulder Ultimate Search begins, selects contestants

Nigeria’s hit reality TV show, Gulder Ultimate Search is back. The show which follows 20 contestants in the jungle all fighting for the opportunity to take home the grand prize is set to begin on October 16, 2021.

Of the 20,000 people who auditioned for the show, with regional screenings in Abuja, Enugu, and Lagos, and lasted for four days, the organisers have selected and unveiled their 20 contestants for this year’s edition. So far, they have 16 contestants, the other four would be selected as wildcards on the show.

The announcement was made at the unveiling ceremony held at Eko Hotels, Lagos, at the weekend by the host of the show; Gideon Okeke.

The sixteen contestants have made it to the jungle as they await the remaining four. The sixteen contestants are Dewale Adedamola Thompson, Chidinma Okeibe, Damilola Odedina, Emmanuel Nnebe, Estima Edem, Gerald Odeka, Tosin Eniola, Umorean Iniabasi, Jennifer Okorie, Mfom Mikel Essien, Tubuchukwu, and Olayinka Omeya, Omokhafe Racheal, Solomon Yankari, Opeyemi Ishmael, and Orevapghene Godswill.

The four contestants placed on wildcards are Samson Abah, Odudu Otu, Shalom Omoikhudu, and Osasere Ogbanile. Okeke noted that although four contestants have been placed as wildcards, one of them would be returned based on the viewers’ votes. The voting lines opened on Monday, September 27.

Popular actor and an alumnus of the show, Kunle Remi, will be the Taskmaster for this year’s edition of the competition.