BBNaija: Tega finds her name on the lips of Nigerians again

It’s been four weeks since Tega and Boma were evicted from the Big Brother Naija house, and the controversy that followed their exit was unprecedented.

Tega who had initially thought she was giving Nigerians content while in the house, came out to see that she was in fact infuriating lovers of the show. Tega, a married woman, having an affair on national TV, was something the audience did not take kindly to, and upon her exit, the audience made this clear to her. Boma who was the second half of this affair did not escape backlash also, as a matter of fact, he got the worse of it.

Both Boma and Tega caught a lot of heat following their eviction, as opposed to the wave of love that awaits housemates that leave the Big Brother Naija house. One thing led to another, and the controversy kept getting uglier. Fortunately, Ajeboh Krislawrence, Tega’s husband was able to swoop in and save the day. He forgave Tega and accepted her back, and this made Nigerians ease up on her.

He was the knight in shiny armor in this story, and he shielded his wife from potentially more damage. So, it was a surprise to see a post from him today, where he stated that he doesn’t want to be referred to as Tega’s husband again. “You all should stop addressing me as Tega’s husband. I have a name and it is Ajeboh CEO,” he wrote.

Upon seeing this, Nigerians made inferences. For most viewers, the post only denotes trouble in paradise. They felt like perhaps Ajeboh may not have been able to truly forgive, especially considering the damage he claimed was made to his name.

While that is a valid assumption, it is also possible that the man just wants his own identity. Being referred to a name you don’t like, like most people have experienced in school, or being referred to as an attachment to someone can be very upsetting.

Even White Money, in an ironic co-incidence remembered Boma and Tega. White Money told Pere in the garden that he wonders what Ajeboh thought of Boma. “I really want to see Boma after I leave the house. I want to know if he still has his legs or if Jam-jam’s dad has cut them off,” he said.

It seems Tega can’t catch a break, and it might take a while before this ugly incident is wiped clean from her slate. Till then, keeping her head low may be the best strategy for her brand.