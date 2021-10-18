Gulder Ultimate Search addresses major concerns with its first episode

The Gulder Ultimate Search show which has been on a 5-year hiatus finally graced our TV screens during the weekend, and Nigerians are excited, to say the least. The first episode of the show premiered on October 16, and this episode immediately addressed a major concern.

The episode was all about the audition phase, and the selection process, as the producers of the show decided to televise what exactly goes into competing on a show like the Gulder Ultimate Search. Those familiar with the concept of the program understand that this particular reality TV show is not for the weak.

Being a contestant on the Gulder Ultimate Search requires a high level of fitness, and right off the bat, the producers of the show demonstrated how seriously they take this. More than being entertaining, the show requires its contestants to be physically durable, and any ambiguity to just how the producers evaluate and determine said durability was addressed.

The first episode of the Gulder Ultimate Search show season 12, highlighted how many hopefuls from across the country auditioned, and how the contestants were selected. It showed what the contestants had to go through to prove their worth, and in the end, only those that could keep up with the rigorous drills were selected. Hundreds of young men and women from across different states auditioned and only 18 were selected.

This episode also indicated its transparent selection process. And unlike some other shows where the audience is highly sceptical about how they select their contestants, the producers of Gulder Ultimate Search left no room for doubt in this regard.

The Gulder Ultimate Search season 12 is set to air every Saturday and Sunday from 8 PM to 9 PM, on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153) and Africa Magic Family (DStv channel 154 & GOtv channel 2).