“My only sadness is that Adeleke is not an APC member” – Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has expressed sadness that newly sworn-in Senator Ademola Adeleke got elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senate president made this known on Wednesday shortly after he had sworn-in Adeleke as the senator representing Osun West.

Adeleke had defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to run as the PDP’s flag bearer in last weekend’s by-election.

In a Facebook post, Saraki said Adeleke’s defection was caused by a mishandling of pre-election matters in the APC.

He wrote, “I was filled with emotions today as I swore in the brother of Late Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke as senator representing Osun West. I’m sure that my late friend, his family, good people of Ede and Osun West Senatorial District are delighted that the legacy of ‘Guv’ can continue. I am sure my departed colleague will, in his grave, be happy and filled with joy today and always,” the post read.

“My only sadness is that senator Ademola Adeleke is not coming in as an APC member. This is the result of mishandling of the pre-election matters by our party. I hope Senator Ademola Adeleke will very soon return to his natural fold, the APC, where he rightly belongs.

“I hope this development will serve as an eye opener to our party at all levels that the will of the people must always be respected. We all have a good lesson to learn from this.

“Once again, I congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke and I hope he will live up to his brother’s expectations and further uplift the legacy established by their late father, Senator Ayoola Adeleke.”

