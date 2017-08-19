N30trn revenue leakage: Senate issues Dana, 12 other companies 48-hour ultimatum

The Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Dana Group and 12 other companies, to appear before it.

The companies are allegedly involved in N30tn revenue scam.

Chairman of the committee, Senator Hope Uzodinma, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the companies have one more chance to appear before the committee.

The companies are A-kehnal Integrated & Logistics Limited, Don Climax/Skyaim, Gagsel International, Africa Tiles & Ceramics and Network Oil & Gas.

Others are IBG Investment Limited, BUA International limited, Huawei Technologies, Indorama Petrochemicals, StarComms Plc, African Industries and African Wire and Allied.

Uzodinma said the committee has recovered more than N120bn from companies involved.

He further disclosed that the committee had resolved to direct the Nigeria Customs Service to start issuing Demand Notice to companies found culpable in the ongoing investigation.

“The committee has only taken the first batch of the companies invited.

“Only 61 companies have been interrogated and over 2,000 companies are still expected to appear before us.

“During the committee sitting on Friday, 18th August, most of the companies’ representatives heaped praises on the committee for what they described as a thorough job,” he said.