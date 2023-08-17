Naira Marley Urges Marlians and Nigerian Youth to Reject Drugs and Substance Abuse

Naira Marley, a prominent figure in the Afrobeats music scene, has used his platform to deliver a significant message to his fans, affectionately known as Marlians, and the broader Nigerian youth community. During a recent visit to the Abuja headquarters of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), he firmly encouraged individuals to distance themselves from drugs and substance abuse, emphasizing the detrimental impact on their overall wellbeing.

The artiste, famed for hits like “Issa Goal,” engaged in a productive discussion with Buba Marwa, the Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, as he pledged his support for the campaign against drug abuse.

In a video shared by the agency, Naira Marley earnestly addressed his fans and fellow youth: “I will like to urge my fans the Marlians and all the Nigerian youths to stop doing drugs because it is not good for your wellbeing. Let us stop substance abuse in any form.” His message resounded with a clear call to action, aiming to redirect the collective mindset away from harmful substances.

Expressing his commitment to the cause, Naira Marley continued: “I have keyed into this campaign to support the NDLEA to stop drugs in the streets. Please, join us. It is really not good; it makes you go back into crime; it does a lot of things to you.” This firm stance highlights his dedication to leveraging his influence for positive change, steering young minds away from the negative consequences of substance abuse.

From Naira Marley to Marlians on drug abuse pic.twitter.com/XECBNhjzHc — NDLEA NIGERIA (@ndlea_nigeria) August 17, 2023

Naira Marley’s advocacy comes at a time when his voice and influence hold significant weight, making his message impactful and resonant among his followers. His initiative serves as an example of how artists can utilize their platform to address social issues that impact their fanbase.

This meaningful intervention marks a departure from Naira Marley’s prior legal issues, specifically a fraud case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that garnered considerable attention. It’s a testament to his evolution as an artist and his determination to contribute positively to society.