Fireboy’s ‘Bandana’ Makes History: Becomes Nigeria’s Most Streamed Song

Fireboy, since his debut with the highly acclaimed album ‘Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps,’ has solidified his position as one of Nigeria’s top music stars, gaining both national and international recognition.

In an exciting development reported by TurnTable Chart, Nigeria’s leading music chart publication, Fireboy’s hit single ‘Bandana,’ featuring Asake, has attained a groundbreaking feat by becoming the most streamed song in Nigeria.

This chart-topper has amassed an astonishing 75 million streams from listeners across the nation, underscoring its immense popularity.

‘Bandana,’ a smash hit released in July 2022 and featured as one of the lead tracks on Fireboy’s third album ‘Playboy,’ enjoyed an extraordinary surge in success, largely attributed to Asake’s exceptional contribution.

Fireboy’s discography has consistently enthralled audiences, with previous hit singles such as ‘Jealous,’ ‘Spell,’ ‘Playboy,’ and ‘Peru.’ Notably, the remix of ‘Peru’ with British megastar Ed Sheeran propelled Fireboy’s reach to international heights.

The monumental achievement of ‘Bandana’ speaks volumes about Fireboy’s artistic prowess and the influence of Asake, who has dominated the mainstream since his introduction with ‘Omo Ope’ in January 2022.

This accomplishment not only highlights Fireboy’s ascent but also showcases the collaborative power of talents within the Nigerian music industry, affirming its global impact.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 17, 2023

Burna Boy Counters Doubters with Upcoming Album “I Told Them…”

In a candid conversation with the Los Angeles Times, Grammy-winning Nigerian sensation Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, opened ...

YNaija August 15, 2023

Keke Palmer and Usher Announce Duet ‘Boyfriend’: Masterful Marketing Move or Dig at Baby Daddy Darius?

In a world where pop culture and unexpected twists collide, Keke Palmer and Usher are proving that music truly knows ...

YNaija August 15, 2023

‘All Eyes on the Judiciary Billboards’ – Was Dissolving the Advertising Panel a Tad Too Much?

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has dissolved its Advertising Standards Panel for approving billboards targeted at the presidential ...

YNaija August 14, 2023

UNICAL Female Law Students Speak Out Against Sexual Harassment

In a compelling display of unity and resolve, the University of Calabar (UNICAL) witnessed a significant event today. Female law ...

YNaija August 14, 2023

Blaqbonez Earns Accolade as a Hip-Hop Game Changer, Lands Spot on Rolling Stone’s Innovators List

In a remarkable recognition of his groundbreaking impact, Blaqbonez, the prominent Hip-Hop artist leading the charge for Chocolate City, has ...

YNaija August 14, 2023

Here’s Why You Need at Least 8 Hours of Sleep as a Young Adult

In a world that’s all about hustling and grinding, sometimes we forget about the simple magic of a good night’s ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail