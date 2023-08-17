Fireboy’s ‘Bandana’ Makes History: Becomes Nigeria’s Most Streamed Song

Fireboy, since his debut with the highly acclaimed album ‘Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps,’ has solidified his position as one of Nigeria’s top music stars, gaining both national and international recognition.

In an exciting development reported by TurnTable Chart, Nigeria’s leading music chart publication, Fireboy’s hit single ‘Bandana,’ featuring Asake, has attained a groundbreaking feat by becoming the most streamed song in Nigeria.

This chart-topper has amassed an astonishing 75 million streams from listeners across the nation, underscoring its immense popularity.

‘Bandana,’ a smash hit released in July 2022 and featured as one of the lead tracks on Fireboy’s third album ‘Playboy,’ enjoyed an extraordinary surge in success, largely attributed to Asake’s exceptional contribution.

Fireboy’s discography has consistently enthralled audiences, with previous hit singles such as ‘Jealous,’ ‘Spell,’ ‘Playboy,’ and ‘Peru.’ Notably, the remix of ‘Peru’ with British megastar Ed Sheeran propelled Fireboy’s reach to international heights.

The monumental achievement of ‘Bandana’ speaks volumes about Fireboy’s artistic prowess and the influence of Asake, who has dominated the mainstream since his introduction with ‘Omo Ope’ in January 2022.

This accomplishment not only highlights Fireboy’s ascent but also showcases the collaborative power of talents within the Nigerian music industry, affirming its global impact.