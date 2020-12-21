NASS wants voting right for married underage girls; NIPSS DG dies | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

National Assembly wants voting right for married underage girls

The national assembly joint committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recommended that married underage girls be recognised as eligible voters.

The national assembly joint panel made the recommendation to a technical committee which will work on the new electoral act proposed by the federal lawmakers.

Speaking at the inauguration of the technical committee in Abuja, Kabiru Gaya, Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, said the recommendation is an unanimous decision by the joint panel.

“The joint committee has proposed that if a lady who is not up to 18 years is married, she should be considered to be mature enough and be eligible to vote,” Gaya said.

NIPSS boss, Galadima, is dead

The Director-General of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru in Plateau state, Prof. Habu Galadima, has dead.

A statement signed by NIPSS Secretary/Director of Administration, Brid Gen CFJ Udaya (retd.), confirmed Galadima’s death.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director General/CEO of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima which occurred this morning 20th December, 2020 after a brief illness,” the statement read.

Gunmen kidnap Edo Head of Service, kill driver

The Edo state head of service (HoS), Anthony Okungbowa, has been kidnapped.

Okungbowa was abducted on Saturday evening by suspected gunmen along Oza Road, in Orhionmwon local government area of the state. According to NAN, the gunmen reportedly killed his driver, before abducting Okungbowa.

Wizkid, Tems make Obama’s favourite songs of 2020

‘Essence’ a track off Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos‘, featuring Tems, has made Barack Obama’s annual list of favourite songs for 2020.

The former US president took to his social media page on Saturday to share a total of 30 tracks drawn across different musical genres.

“Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to,” he wrote on Twitter.

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

NCDC confirms 501 new COVID-19 cases

501 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



Lagos-218

FCT-112

Kaduna-53

Plateau-24

Katsina-21

Kano-16

Yobe-14

Ondo-10

Ogun-9

Edo-7

Bayelsa-5

Rivers-4

Borno-4

Osun-2

Ekiti-2



78,434 confirmed

68,303 discharged

1,221 deaths pic.twitter.com/pkxzCyxEGm — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 20, 2020