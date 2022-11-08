NDLEA alerts public of plot to introduce new narcotic “Fentanyl”, Heroin’s synthetic cousin – Here’s all you need to know

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has discovered intentions to introduce Fentanyl, a narcotic, to the Nigerian market.

The agency announced this in a statement issued on Tuesday by Femi Babafemi, its Director of Media and Advocacy.

The NDLEA observed that Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than Tramadol and issued a warning that the illicitly produced narcotic is capable of causing mass casualties among the cartels’ targeted adolescent demographic.

The anti-narcotics agency stated that every effort must be made to prevent the drug responsible for over 70% of overdose deaths and a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the United States from entering Nigeria due to its lethality and the 14.4% prevalence of drug abuse in the country.

NDLEA said, “We are not unaware of desperate efforts by some drug cartels to introduce to the Nigerian market, Fentanyl, which according to the CDC, is 80 times as potent as morphine and 100 times more potent than heroin.

“This, they plan to do either in liquid or powder form and/or with misleading labels to target our youth population.

“This they may also mix with other prescription drugs. The illegally manufactured fentanyl in its liquid form can come in nasal sprays, eye drops, or small candies.

“As a result, parents and other stakeholders are advised to be vigilant, alert and warn their young ones against attempting experimenting with this illicit substance. Symptoms for fentanyl exposure and/or overdose include pinpoint pupils, falling asleep or losing consciousness, slow and shallow breathing, choking or gurgling sounds, limp body, and pale, blue, or cold skin.”

The agency assured the public that all necessary assets had been deployed to monitor the cartels involved with a view to frustrating their criminal plot and make them face the wrath of the law.

