Victor Osimhen: Nigeria’s most valuable player

Following his fantastic performances for Napoli this season, Super Eagles attacker Victor Osimhen has been recognized as Nigeria’s most valuable player in Europe this season.

According to Transfermarkt, the 23-year-old attacker is presently the leading scorer in Serie A this season with eight goals from nine games despite missing five weeks due to injury.

The Nigerian was instrumental in Napoli’s 2-1 triumph over Atalanta on Saturday, which gave Luciano Spalletti’s team their ninth straight victory in Serie A.

The Super Eagle attacker was penalized for handball in the box, and compatriot Ademola Lookman converted the subsequent 19th-minute penalty, before equalizing four minutes later. He then set up Eljif Elmas for the winner 10 minutes after halftime.

His achievement saw him become Nigeria’s all-time leading scorer in the Italian top flight. This season, he is also the fourth most prolific striker in Europe’s top five leagues, averaging a goal per 91 minutes in Serie A.

Osimhen has now contributed 10 goals (nine goals and two assists) for the Partenopei, who lead Serie A by six points.

Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City is ranked second and valued at €45 million, while Everton’s Alex Iwobi is placed third and valued at €25 million.

Samuel Chukwueze and Taiwo Awoniyi, a duo valued at €20 million each, round out the top five.

Sadiq Umar, who is presently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, is the sixth most valuable position and, like Ajax defender Calvin Bassey, will cost potential suitors €18 million.

Kelechi Iheanacho is ranked eighth and is worth €17 million, while Joe Aribo and Terem Moffi round out the list at €15 million each.

