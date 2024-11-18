Netflix Announces Femi Adebayo’s Directorial Debut with “Seven Doors”

Netflix and Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo have collaborated to bring what might be one of the most thrilling series of 2024, with “Seven Doors” premiering on Netflix on December 13.

The series focuses heavily on culture as Netflix seeks to promote Nigerian history intertwined with fictional drama. “Seven Doors” is set in the 18th and 19th centuries, displaying solid themes of love, tradition, betrayal, kinship, and power.

The series sees Femi Adebayo play the role of Yoruba monarch with an Igbo wife (Chioma Akpotha) whose union is threatened by a Hausa investor who arrives with a scheme that leaves the kingdom’s fate hanging on a thin thread.

The cast of “Seven Doors” includes Femi Adebayo, Chioma Akpotha, Adebayo Salami, Ronke Oshodi, Muyiwa Ademola, Jide Kosoko, Yinka Quadri, Gabriel Afolayan, Aisha Lawal, and more.