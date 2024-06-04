Netflix Releases Official Trailer for Oloture: The Journey

Netflix released the official trailer for the upcoming series adaptation of the smash hit film Oloture: The Journey.

The series Oloture: The Journey sees the journalist continue her story after risking it all to uncover a heinous human trafficking syndicate.

After carefully following the stories of Oloture and Linda in the 2019 film, Netflix has returned to broaden the story and shine some light on some missed tales.

Olorire: The Journey is directed by Kenneth Gyang and stars Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, Beverly Osu, Ikechukwu Onunaku, Stan Nze, Bukola Oladipupo, Daniel Etim Effiong, Amarachukwu Ono, and Patrick Doyle.