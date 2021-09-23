Nexford University launches Go MAD campaign, offers scholarships

Conventional learning has always been within the four walls of brick-and-mortar learning institutions, and many are accustomed to this. However, with advances in technology and innovation, there is a need to evolve and adapt. That is exactly what Nexford, an American licensed University, is doing. The school offers a disruptive approach to the traditional way of education with an 100% online learning experience that is different from the norm.

With self-paced learning, where learners can start their degree any month of the year and study at their own pace, they provide learners with flexible learning they can access from anywhere. The next-generation institution also provides an opportunity for learners to pay their fees in monthly instalments, truly making quality education accessible to as many as possible.

Nexford University recently launched its Go MAD (Go Make a Difference) campaign, challenging people to Make a Difference by earning a global degree that gives them a competitive edge and an overall opportunity to make real impact wherever they go.

The campaign launched with the unveiling of creatively, disruptive outdoor installations at some landmark locations across Lagos. Each installation comes with a barcode that takes the user straight to the campaign landing page – www.nexford.org/gomad where they can register and get a chance to win cool gift items or partial scholarships. Users are encouraged to take a picture of themselves with any of the installations, post on social media with the hashtag #GOMADwithNexford and tag the Nexford social media handles to win cool stuff.

A series of other activities will be rolling out as the days come by and the final activity will be on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Ikeja City Mall where a live activation will be happening. At the activation, partial scholarships for the MBA and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programs will be won through the “Take a Shot” competition. You can visit www.nexford.org/gomad to register for the event and follow @nexford on social media to keep up with their activities.

Nexford University’s undergraduate programs include BBA in 360 Marketing, AI and Automation, Business Analytics, E-commerce, Product Management etc. while the graduate program includes MBA, MBA in Advanced AI, E-commerce, Hyperconnectivity, Sustainability and World Business. Apart from the degree programs, the university also offers advanced and intermediate certificates and courses in different fields e.g., Digital Transformation, Global Business, Building a Tech Startup etc. To help learners upskill and advance in their careers.