Kenyan shilling remains under pressure on strong dollar demand | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

FG set to recover £200 million stolen Nigerian funds from the US

The Federal Government has announced that it is set to recover £200 million of Nigeria’s assets stashed in the United States, as it embarks on a massive recovery of assets belonging to the country. – Nairametrics reports.

Kenyan shilling remains under pressure on strong dollar demand

The Kenyan shilling was on the backfoot on Wednesday on the combination of weak inflows and strong dollar demand across sectors, traders said. – Reuters reports.

Ex-Cameroon Striker Eto’o Targets Federation Presidency

Samuel Eto’o is running in December’s election for the presidency of the Cameroon football federation, the former Barcelona star said on Wednesday. – AfricaNews reports.

Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels accused of shelling, shooting civilians

Rebels from Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray opened fire on civilians while looting and shelling villages and towns in the neighbouring Amhara region earlier this month, killing and wounding dozens of people and possibly many more, witnesses told AFP on Wednesday. – The Guardian reports.

Nigeria, Ghana sprint to join digital currency race

Nigeria and Ghana are racing to adopt a central bank digital currency as they look to ride the wave of popularity of cryptocurrencies in West Africa’s two largest economies. – The Guardian reports.

