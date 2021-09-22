BBNaija: Saga’s anxiety level raises some concerns

Since last night when Nini magically disappeared from the Big Brother Naija house, Saga has been an emotional mess. His discomfort has been something straight out of an Indian soap opera as he has kept Nigerians thoroughly entertained.

It has been one of the more interesting episodes in week, owing to the raw emotion pouring out of Saga, and barring a complete mental break down or panic attack, Nigerians continue to enjoy the content they are provided. Saga has been such a hot trend that the cameras can’t seem to shift focus from him for more than ten minutes at a time. No doubt Saga is going through a lot in his mind, but to the audience who are in on the joke, it all seems like clean harmless fun, that is of course he doesn’t do something extreme.

The day has been filled with all sorts of commentary so far. There are those who are just loving the show, based on the fact that they know that Saga is not grieving over a real loss, but some twist by Biggie that a cool headed character would have figured out.

While others sympathise with him, owing to the fact that a pain is a pain no less, regardless of whether it is all a joke or not. To these guys, Saga’s tears are real, and a mental break down is something that they are worried about. However, a mental break down from this sort of twist, especially on a show that is literally called “Shine Ya Eyes,” is unbecoming of someone who claims they got into the house to play the game and win the cash prize.

When things got overwhelming for Kayvee, he protected his mental health by opting out the show, so should Saga feel overwhelmed, its only right that the same option be afforded him. Although, if he forfeits his opportunity to win the cash prize, all because he couldn’t last a day without a girl, I doubt that he would have an easy time with the audience after he has left the show.

The housemates are currently preparing for their Travelbeta task presentation, and Saga was participating in the rehearsals without much disruption, so good for him for holding his head up high. It was pleasant to see that this situation did not wreck him completely. The questions that remain now are, can he last a few more hours, practically minutes, before doing something he regrets? And, how exactly is he going to react when he comes out and see the endless strings of memes he has given Nigerians.