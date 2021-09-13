Nickelodeon voted the coolest channel at the Sunday Times Gen-Next Awards

ONLY THE COOLEST PROGRAMMING FOR KIDS ON NICKELODEON CHANNELS THIS SPRING

ViacomCBS Networks Africa Kids’ channel, Nickelodeon scooped the Coolest TV Channel award at the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards. The awards were announced during a live streamed online celebration this week. The industry recognition follows the channel’s recent launch of their very first locally produced show NickMusic, hosted by social change-maker Lerai Rakoditsoe, who made history as Nickelodeon’s first host for the continent. Lerai was dubbed as ‘the coolest kid on the block’.



Kids viewing has never been more entertaining this Spring on ViacomCBS Networks Africa kids’ trio channels, Nickelodeon (DStv Channel 305) to NickToons (DStv Channel 308) and Nick Jnr (DStv channel 307). The coolest channels bring the freshest shows and new episodes from the new season of Ricky Zoom, Bob Box Boogie, family-favourite Adventures of Paddington, Side Hustle and the list goes on with a slate of exciting cool content for families to enjoy together this Spring.



In addition to the new shows coming to screens, audiences can look forward to favourite episodes returning this Spring from Blue’s Clues & You, Hunter Street, ALVINNN! & the Chipmunks and Danger Force.



“It’s an incredible honour and achievement to be recognised as Coolest TV Channel category at the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards. A huge thank you to our loyal audiences across Africa. At Nickelodeon, we always promise to stay true to kids with the coolest and best in kids’ entertainment. We are excited to bring new episodes and seasons of action-packed animation and fun-filled content to keep families entertained this Spring,” says Dillon Khan, VP for Nickelodeon at ViacomCBS Networks Africa.



New shows and seasons to look out for this spring include:

Nickelodeon DStv Channel 305 – Side Hustle

Side Hustle follows best friends, smart and sarcastic Lex and confident and tough Presley, as they devise a plan to make money when fireworks accidentally destroy a boat belonging to the dad of their quirky friend and neighbour, Munchy.

Catch The Side Hustle every Sunday evening at 17:30 WAT

Nickelodeon DStv Channel 305 – The Astronauts

Five kids accidentally launch abroad a spacecraft meant to intercept a mysterious asteroid in space. With no proper training, parents millions of miles away and a malfunctioning onboard Al, the kids must work together to find their way back home. Catch the new series weekdays from 20 September at 19:30WAT.

Nick Junior DStv Channel 307 – Adventures of Paddington New Season The Adventures of Paddington is a new version of a familiar bear. It’s a heart-warming show about being curious, being good to others and being part of a loving family.

Catch the adorable bear at 08:05 CAT and repeats the same day 16:35 WAT NickToons DStv Channel 308 – Ricky Zoom Meet Ricky! Built for speed, he’s a little red rescue bike that shares his experiences with his loyal Bike Buddies Loop, Scootio and DJ. Together they race around the sports track, try new stunts at the park, and zoom into every adventure. Catch Ricky Zoom from 6-21 September 2021, weekdays at 11:05 CAT /10:05WAT NickToons DStv Channel 308 –Milkshake Bop Box Boogie Whatever the mood, Milkshake Lively presenters takes viewers through all the superhero dance moves to some awesome pop anthems! Box Big airs daily at 08:25CAT Nickelodeon DStv Channel 305 – New Season Lego City Adventures of Lego

LEGO City Adventures is a character-driven series of funny, smart, kinetic slices of life that explores the misadventures of a community of unique characters. A rollercoaster ride of fun, humour and action make this a boundless series of silliness. Catch all the adventure weekdays at 1:30CAT