Nickelodeon voted the coolest channel at the Sunday Times Gen-Next Awards

ONLY THE COOLEST PROGRAMMING FOR KIDS ON NICKELODEON CHANNELS THIS SPRING

ViacomCBS Networks Africa Kids’ channel, Nickelodeon scooped the Coolest TV Channel award at the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards. The awards were announced during a live streamed online celebration this week. The industry recognition follows the channel’s recent launch of their very first locally produced show NickMusic, hosted by social change-maker Lerai Rakoditsoe, who made history as Nickelodeon’s first host for the continent. Lerai was dubbed as ‘the coolest kid on the block’. 

Kids viewing has never been more entertaining this Spring on ViacomCBS Networks Africa kids’ trio channels, Nickelodeon (DStv Channel 305) to NickToons (DStv Channel 308) and Nick Jnr (DStv channel 307). The coolest channels bring the freshest shows and new episodes from the new season of Ricky Zoom, Bob Box Boogie, family-favourite Adventures of Paddington, Side Hustle and the list goes on with a slate of exciting cool content for families to enjoy together this Spring. 
 
In addition to the new shows coming to screens, audiences can look forward to favourite episodes returning this Spring from Blue’s Clues & You, Hunter Street, ALVINNN! & the Chipmunks and Danger Force. 

“It’s an incredible honour and achievement to be recognised as Coolest TV Channel category at the 2021 Sunday Times GenNext Awards. A huge thank you to our loyal audiences across Africa. At Nickelodeon, we always promise to stay true to kids with the coolest and best in kids’ entertainment. We are excited to bring new episodes and seasons of action-packed animation and fun-filled content to keep families entertained this Spring,” says Dillon Khan, VP for Nickelodeon at ViacomCBS Networks Africa. 

New shows and seasons to look out for this spring include: 

  1. Nickelodeon DStv Channel 305 – Side Hustle

Side Hustle follows best friends, smart and sarcastic Lex and confident and tough Presley, as they devise a plan to make money when fireworks accidentally destroy a boat belonging to the dad of their quirky friend and neighbour, Munchy. 

Catch The Side Hustle every Sunday evening at 17:30 WAT

  • Nickelodeon DStv Channel 305 – The Astronauts   
Five kids accidentally launch abroad a spacecraft meant to intercept a mysterious asteroid in space. With no proper training, parents millions of miles away and a malfunctioning onboard Al, the kids must work together to find their way back home.  Catch the new series weekdays from 20 September at 19:30WAT.
Nick Junior DStv Channel 307 – Adventures of Paddington New Season    The Adventures of Paddington is a new version of a familiar bear. It’s a heart-warming show about being curious, being good to others and being part of a loving family.  
   Catch the adorable bear at 08:05 CAT and repeats the same day 16:35 WAT    NickToons DStv Channel 308 – Ricky Zoom  Meet Ricky! Built for speed, he’s a little red rescue bike that shares his experiences with his loyal Bike Buddies Loop, Scootio and DJ. Together they race around the sports track, try new stunts at the park, and zoom into every adventure. Catch Ricky Zoom from 6-21 September 2021, weekdays at 11:05 CAT /10:05WAT   NickToons DStv Channel 308 –Milkshake Bop Box Boogie  Whatever the mood, Milkshake Lively presenters takes viewers through all the superhero dance moves to some awesome pop anthems! Box Big airs daily at 08:25CAT    Nickelodeon DStv Channel 305 – New Season Lego City Adventures of Lego

LEGO City Adventures is a character-driven series of funny, smart, kinetic slices of life that explores the misadventures of a community of unique characters. A rollercoaster ride of fun, humour and action make this a boundless series of silliness. Catch all the adventure weekdays at 1:30CAT

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor September 13, 2021

#BBNaija: Saga may have just made a rival of his worst nightmare, Pere

Of all the housemates on the Big Brother Naija show this season, the one person that seems relatively unwise to ...

Chinedu Okafor September 13, 2021

Herbert Wigwe wins Leadership Awards’ Banker of the Year

In acknowledgment of his stellar leadership in the market expansion of Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest bank and navigating the challenges posed ...

Chinedu Okafor September 12, 2021

Fidelity Bank grows PBT by 72.4% for H1 2021 on the Back of Increased Customer Transactions and Improved Operational Efficiency

Leading tier-2 lender, Fidelity Bank Plc has announced a profit before tax of N20.6bn (from N12.0bn in H1 2020) for ...

Chinedu Okafor September 12, 2021

#BBNaija: The excitement over the Cross and Angel ship may be a bit too premature

Last night, the contestants on the Big Brother Naija show were treated to a good time by Big Brother in ...

Chinedu Okafor September 10, 2021

Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation to host its 5th Breakfast Dialogue themed “Reimagining the Future of Development: Learn, Adjust, Thrive!”

Seeking to highlight the role of innovation in national development, grant making non-profit organisation, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation is ...

Chinedu Okafor August 4, 2021

#BBNaija: Boma and Pere discuss Angel being a bad match for Sammie, as they plan to shake tables

Since the start of the Big Brother Naija show, the Housemates as it relates to playing the game, have been ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail