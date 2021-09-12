#BBNaija: Jaypaul and Jackie B unsurprisingly exit the show

Tonight marked the seventh Sunday since this season of the Big Brother Naija show began, and the number of contestants were cut down a little.

As it has been all season long, this Sunday marked another slow eviction week. Of the six housemates that were nominated, only 2 were evicted, leaving over a dozen housemates to go seven weeks into a ten week programme.

Of the six housemates nominated: Saskay, White Money, Jackie B, Queen, Jaypaul and Saga, only Jaypaul and Jackie B were evicted.

The eviction was nothing exciting or shocking as the evicted housemates do not have that much influence and presence online.

The only true plot twist in all of this is Saskay and Cross’s future in the house. Will they finally move on whatever it is that is between them or will they go on like nothing happened? That should be exciting to see.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor September 10, 2021

#BBNaija: Will White Money ever be able to forgive Queen after Friday’s attack?

The last is yet to be heard on the contention between Big Brother Naija housemates, WhiteMoney and Queen after they ...

Chinedu Okafor September 10, 2021

Here’s why aggrieved #BBNaija fans may be needing more than an apology from Boma

When M-Net decided to bring the Big Brother show to Africa, it felt as though the goal was to enrich ...

Chinedu Okafor September 9, 2021

#BBNaija: How Jackie B and White Money finally arrived at same page with Boma

Today, on the Big Brother Naija show, White Money continued on his pursuit of Jackie B. Following yesterday’s drama where ...

Chinedu Okafor September 9, 2021

#BBNaija: Jealousy creeps in as White Money’s friendship with Jackie B enters new phase

Following the exit of Michael last Sunday on the Big Brother Naija show, there has been an interesting situation going ...

Chinedu Okafor September 8, 2021

#BBNaija: Pere reveals all the juicy insights in his relationship with Maria

Barely three weeks after Imo-born Reality TV Star, Maria Chike Benjamin exited the Big Brother Naija house, fellow housemate Pere ...

Chinedu Okafor September 8, 2021

#BBNaija: It’s been 48 hours of ‘high tension’ for Tega; but here’s how we think it’ll end

It’s been a dramatic week for newly evicted housemate, Tega; one that no other Big Brother Naija housemate must have ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail