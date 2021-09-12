BBNaija: Jaypaul and Jackie B unsurprisingly exit the show

Tonight marked the seventh Sunday since this season of the Big Brother Naija show began, and the number of contestants were cut down a little.

As it has been all season long, this Sunday marked another slow eviction week. Of the six housemates that were nominated, only 2 were evicted, leaving over a dozen housemates to go seven weeks into a ten week programme.

Of the six housemates nominated: Saskay, White Money, Jackie B, Queen, Jaypaul and Saga, only Jaypaul and Jackie B were evicted.

The eviction was nothing exciting or shocking as the evicted housemates do not have that much influence and presence online.

The only true plot twist in all of this is Saskay and Cross’s future in the house. Will they finally move on whatever it is that is between them or will they go on like nothing happened? That should be exciting to see.