Niger Delta: The Nigerian Navy say they would deal effectively with any threat

While Boko Haram insurgency remains a problem in the North East and indeed the whole of Nigeria (in some way); the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Ibok-Ete Ibas has threatened to deal with any group threatening the country’s assets.

The Background: The Niger Delta Avengers have threatened to resume attacks in the oil-rich region – on a “bloody and brutal” note.

Back to the matter: Ibas said this on Monday when he visited the Nigerian Navy Engineering College in Sapele, Delta.

Ibas said “We do not wait until a threat comes from a particular group before the navy acts so what we do is to protect lives and property.

“Any threat is taken seriously especially against the nation’s assets and individuals and the Nigerian Navy will continue to do that to secure the maritime territory of Nigeria as well as bad waters.”

Ibas said the navy had to deploy a “checkpoint regime strategy” some time ago to combat crime adding that the strategy had yielded a lot of results as confirmed by the International Oil Companies (IOC).

“With the checkpoint management, our presence is all tailored toward reducing those challenges you have out there at the sea,” he said.

“I think the overall assessment is that the Navy’s presence has reduced the incidences of pirates at sea.”