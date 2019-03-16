Nigeria bans Boeing 737 Max 8 over Ethiopian Airlines crash, children feared dead in Lagos building collapse and other stories that made the headlines this week

Here are the top stories that drove conversation this week:

Tribunal grants Buhari, APC access to poll items

The All Progressives Congress has asked the presidential election tribunal to grant it permission to inspect documents used for the 2019 presidential elections across the country.

The election held on February 23, and was won by President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC. The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the result and is challenging the outcome in court. The APC made the application in an obvious response to the request recently granted the PDP by the tribunal.

Nigeria improves on HIV ranking, now fourth worst hit country in the world

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has said that Nigeria has moved to the fourth position among countries worst hit by the HIV epidemic.

With an earlier estimate of about 3.2 million people living with HIV, Nigeria was ranked second after South Africa which ranks first with about 7.1 million people living with HIV. Speaking during a press briefing held after the announcement of the Nigeria HIV/AIDs Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) result on Thursday, Mr Adewole said Nigeria has now moved to the fourth position after South Africa, India and Mozambique following the findings of the survey. The event was held at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja.

I’ll win gov. rerun – Ganduje

Kano state Governor Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed optimism of winning the March 23 gubernatorial rerun election in the state. Ganduje stated this while addressing a crowd of his supporters on Thursday who gathered to welcome him upon his return from a one-day official visit to Abuja.

He assured Kano people of his unshaken belief he would win in the 23rd March, 2019 rerun elections across some identified polling units as announced by INEC.

Children feared dead, others trapped in Lagos building collapse

A three-storey building housing a nursery/primary school on Wednesday morning collapsed in Ita-Faji area of Lagos, with scores of pupils and others reportedly trapped underneath. The building is said to be about 30 years. According to Channels Television, about 24 victims have been rescued and taken to the Lagos General Hospital, Marina while nine confirmed dead.

Nigeria bans Boeing 737 Max 8 over Ethiopian Airlines crash

The Nigerian government has banned Boeing’s 737 Max 8 aircraft from operating in its airspace. The decision was announced by the Minister of Aviation (State), Hadi Sirika, at the end of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which held Wednesday in Abuja. This is coming after the ill-fated crash of the Ethiopian Airlines plane on Sunday.

EFCC re-arraigns Erastus Akingbola for alleged N179bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday re-arraigned a former Managing Director of the defunct Intercontinental Bank Plc, Dr Erastus Akingbola, on N179bn fraud charges. Akingbola’s re-arraignment before the Federal High Court in Lagos followed a further amendment to the charges, which the EFCC filed against him since 2009.

Court orders EFCC, SSS, Police not to arrest Fani-Kayode, Odumakin, without due process

The Federal High Court Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) not to arrest Femi Fani-Kayode and Yinka Odumakin without following appropriate due process of the law. The judge further made an order enforcing Fani-Kayode and Odumakin’s fundamental rights and ordered the EFCC, the DSS and the Nigeria Police to stop issuing threats of unlawful arrest.

Boko Haram in disarray, fighters stranded – MNJTF

The Multinational Joint Task Force in Chad claims the leaders of Boko Haram are currently overwhelmed and the terrorist group in disarray, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. The Chief of Military Public Information of the MNJTF, Col Timothy Antigha, said this in a statement on Tuesday. Antigha said the group was overwhelmed by the sustained air and land attacks on them in the Lake Chad region by the task force.

Code of Conduct Tribunal orders daily of hearing of Onnoghen’s trial

The Code of Conduct Tribunal has ruled that the trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, shall continue on a daily basis. The tribunal made the decision after deciding that the application challenging its jurisdiction in the matter be reserved till the end of the hearing.

The tribunal chairman, Danladi Umar, who presided over two other members of the bench on Monday gave the ruling and ordered the continuation of the matter on Tuesday.

49 dead in terror attack at New Zealand mosques

At least 49 people were killed and 20 seriously injured, in a hate-filled terror attack targeting two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch on Friday. The shooter has been identified as 28-year-old Australian citizen Brenton Harrison Tarrant, and has been charged with murder. Authorities found an 87-page manifesto filled with anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim ideas.