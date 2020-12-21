Nigeria emerges as third most popular user of gay dating app Grindr

Popular gay dating platform Grindr has released its inaugural Grindr Unwrapped – think Spotify Unwrapped, but this time an overview of the platform’s sex and dating trends among the nearly 13 million gay, bisexual, trans and queer folks who use the app each month.

Posted on their social media platforms, the results is unsurprising as it shows mostly homophobic countries in the world leading the pack with Nigeria emerging as third. Morrocco and India take first and second spots, Chile and Israel are fourth and fifth. It’s worth repeating that Nigeria is in third place. Sweet.

Top, bottoms, versatile are terms used in delineating gay sexual positions and while these findings from Grindr focuses on the top population in Nigeria, one can still glean that there’s a huge percentage of gay persons in the country even though it’s possible gay bottoms/versatile might label themselves as ”tops” because of bottom-shaming. By the way, a top is the party who gives penetration in a gay sexual activity. A bottom receives penetration and a party who is versatile can do both. You are welcome.

”So it’s important to note that this is not meant as a comprehensive or scientific report on global queer sex & dating behaviors. Instead, it’s meant as a fun and informal way to help our users get to know each other better, serve as an ice-breaker for conversations in the app, and provide some insights into Grindr activity trends from the year.” Grindr published on its website.

Grindr does have a point. This is not a universal finding on online queer interactions but it has yet again confirmed what we know about Nigeria’s heavy gay population and why homophobia is plainly senseless and detrimental.

