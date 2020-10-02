Nigeria Immigration introduces new visa fees, Ikeja Electric suspends increased electricity tariff | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has introduced new visa fees for all countries which takes effect from the 1st of October 2020.

Comptroller General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede announced that the new visa fee is in tandem with the new visa policy 2020 signed in February by President Muhammadu Buhari and wand varies for countries and the category of visa.

“The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, wishes to inform the general public and the international community of the new visa fees approved by the Honorable Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Ra’uf Aregbesola, which is based on the principles of reciprocity,” the NIS said.

Each Nigerian Rep receives N9.3m monthly

Member representing Kaltungo/Shongom Gombe Federal Constituency, Hon. Simon Karu, has revealed that members of the House of Representatives receive about N9.3 million monthly as emoluments.

The member said the money includes their monthly salary and office running costs.

The lawmaker announced this at the event to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary tagged: Fixing Nigeria at 60 – “Sustainable and efficient democracy: Issues on accountability and transparency in governance;” adding that the constituents high demand is to blame for the cost.

CBN promises Nigerian Youth Investment Fund is coming soon

The Central Bank of Nigeria has declared that its Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) will soon be disbursed.

The announcement was made via CBN’s official Twitter handle on Thursday – Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sport and Youth Development, Gabriel Aduda, explained that the Youth Fund is dedicated to investing in the innovative ideas, skills, talents and enterprise of the Nigerian Youth and aimed at turning them into Enterprenuers, Wealth Creators and Employers of Labour contributing to national development.

Ikeja Electric suspends new increased electricity tariff

An electricity distribution company, Ikeja Electric announced on Thursday that it has complied with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) order to suspend the new Service Electricity Tariff for the next two weeks.

“Within this period, the tariffs for all customers shall be based on rates applicable as at 31 August 2020,” Ikeja Electric said in its statement.

NCDC confirms 153 new COVID-19 cases

153 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-81

Rivers-21

FCT-11

Ogun-8

Kaduna-7

Oyo-6

Akwa Ibom-5

Osun-3

Katsina-3

Edo-2

Ebonyi-2

Nasarawa-2

Plateau-1

Kano-1 59,001 confirmed

50,452 discharged

1,112 deaths pic.twitter.com/XE4mGGP0Gz — NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 1, 2020