Nigeria loses to Columbia, fail to make it to U-17 Women’s W’Cup final; LP releases updated presidential campaign list | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigeria loses to Columbia, fail to make it to U-17 Women’s W’Cup final

CBN to release re-designed Naira notes December

US evacuates embassy staff, families in Abuja after terror alert

Nigeria, Canada to strengthen trade investments

LP releases updated presidential campaign list |

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Nigeria loses to Columbia, fail to make it to U-17 Women’s W’Cup final

In the U-17 Women’s World Cup semi-final match against Colombia on Wednesday in Goa, India, Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, fell short 6-5 on penalties.

In a game when the Flamingos could not put three passes together, Colombia won thanks in part to Comfort Folorunsho’s loss of her sudden death penalty.

The Flamingos were the favorites for the match because they had defeated the USA in the quarterfinals, but they were a shell of their former selves against the South Americans as they sat back for the majority of the game and chose to defend aggressively for a large portion of the 90 minutes.

Since the cadet championship’s debut in 2008, this is the farthest Nigeria has advanced.

Colombia escaped a third loss this time around against their unprepared opponents after falling to Nigeria twice in the tournament (in 2012 and 2014).

In Goa, both teams had fought to a bleak 0-0 draw, and Flamingos coach Bankole Olowookere, anticipating the possibility of penalties, substituted Chilamso Jiwuaku for Faith Omilana in the final minute.

Omilana made five significant stops to keep Nigeria in the game as the Flamingos’ front line struggled to generate many chances.

As the South Americans pushed forward in the 29th minute, Colombian defender Mary Espitaleta hit the crossbar from 23 yards, and with seven minutes remaining in the first half, Omilana made a critical block to stop captain Linda Caicedo.

In the second period, Omilana once more denied Caicedo, and penalties had to be used to separate the two sides vying for a place in Sunday’s championship game.

Jiwuaku saved a kick by Yesica Munoz that would have given Nigeria the lead, while Gabriela Rodriguez, Stefania Perlaza, Espitaleta, and Caicedo all scored goals for Colombia.

Immaculata Offiong, Etim Edidiong, Miracle Usani, and Taiwo Afolabi all scored goals for Nigeria, but defender Omamuzo Edafe, who had scored Nigeria’s winning goal against the United States in the quarterfinals, hit her shot against the upright, forcing a sudden-death shootout.

Colombian Juana Ortegon scored, matching Shakirat Oyinlola, but Comfort Folorunsho’s goal against Luisa Agudelo came after Nathalia Hernandez defeated Jiwuaku.

The South Americans will now compete against the winners of the match between champion Spain and Germany in the final on Sunday, while the Flamingos will compete against the losers of the match.

CBN to release re-designed Naira notes December

By December 15, 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria will issue new Naira notes, according to Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Additionally, he stated that as of January 31, 2023, existing notes would cease to be considered as legal money.

This was mentioned by Emefiele on Wednesday in Abuja during a news conference.

Read also: CBN To Redesign N200, N500 And N1,000 Notes; Top priority despite country’s rising inflation

The CBN expressed concern about the fact that Nigerians are hoarding 85% of the cash in circulation.

He also asked Nigerians to deposit their Naira notes at their banks, noting that deposits of less than N150,000 will not be charged a deposit fee.

Emefiele noted that the redesign of Naira notes would prevent terrorism and kidnapping ransom payments as well as reduce the use of counterfeit notes.

US evacuates embassy staff, families in Abuja after terror alert

The American government has given its embassy in Nigeria’s capital city of Abuja the permission to evacuate.

The U.S. Department of State’s clearance was announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Due to the potential of assaults, the permission permits the voluntarily evacuation of family members and specific personnel.

The Federal Capital Territory looks to be the scene of potential terrorist attacks, according to the U.S. Mission in Nigeria (FCT).

The American embassy in Abuja claims it has a limited capacity to help Americans in need immediately.

However, routine and urgent services are still offered to Americans by the Lagos consulate.

U.S. citizens were recommended to establish a personal emergency action plan that doesn’t rely on government support in the statement.

“Take advantage of commercial transportation options, if you wish to depart Nigeria.

“Monitor local media for breaking news on the security situation; Be aware of your surroundings; keep a low profile”, the advisory added.

Nigeria, Canada to strengthen trade investments

Canadian delegates have advocated for cooperation with Nigeria to increase trade possibilities and investment in the many areas of both economies.

The decision was made by the delegates during an Africa Canada Trade and Investment Venture event in Lagos called the Canada-Nigeria Trade Mission.

The delegates said that in order to boost their economies, Canada and Nigeria should cooperate and invest in Fintech, housing, technology, oil and gas, start-ups, and other areas. They were speaking on the theme of “Exploring New Opportunities for Canada-Nigeria Trade and Investment.”

Huge Goodday, Chief Growth Officer and Legal Counsel at Vida Group Canada, stated that there is a strong desire to improve economic links between Canada and Nigeria because there are so many chances to take advantage of.

With Nigeria’s large population and expanding middle class, he claimed, there is a lot of potential, including in real estate, the oil and gas industry, technology, and fintech investments, all of which Canada uses to build a strong economy.

According to Goodday, both nations have similar problems, making it crucial for them to work together to find solutions in order to take advantage of these potentials and chances.

There are several industries to investigate, such as real estate, labor, energy, education, and partnerships on important components with Canada as a trade partner to Africa and Nigeria, according to Kenneth Oguzie, Chief Executive Officer of the Africa Canada Trade and Investment Venture.

He asserted that there is a need for various stakeholders to come together to discuss the trade prospects between Canada and Nigeria and to highlight ways to address any obstacles or hurdles.

“Nigeria has business opportunities, as well as for start ups, technology, mining, renewable energy. We have our Canadian delegates as well people from the private and public sector here to talk about those opportunities. When the bilateral trade agreement between Canada and Nigeria becomes ratified we will see more progress,” he said.

LP releases updated presidential campaign list

The Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday, released an updated list of 1,453 members, as its final Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) list for the 2023 general election.

Recall that LP had earlier released a 1, 234 member Campaign Council list which was later retracted to accommodate more people.

Mr Julius Abure, the National Chairman, LP at a news conference in Abuja onWednesday said the first list was retracted in order to capture all interest which have been covered in the new list .

Abure said that the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council remained Dr Doyin Okupe, while retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Zarewa, would serve as the chairman.

Some of the members included Mr Oseloka Obaze, who would serve as Deputy Director-General and Campaign Manager, and Alhaji Yusuf Maitama, Deputy Director-General (North).

Also in the council were Mr Yunusa Tanko, who would serve as spokesperson, while Mr Clement Ojukwu, would serve as the Secretary.

Mr Denzel Ketenbe would serve as Deputy Director-General (South); Mr Isaac Balami, Deputy Campaign Manager 1, and Mrs Eyitemi Taire, Deputy Campaign Manager 2 among others.

The Zonal Officers were Coordinator South East Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, Coordinator South-South Prince Favour Rueben and Coordinator South-West Mr Balogun Oshuntokun.

Other State officers were Coordinator North-Central Mr Joseph Ndira, Coordinator North-East Mr Alhassan Fawu and Coordinator North-West Alhaji Audie Mohammed.